Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Apple, Aruba Networks, AT&T and Cisco Systems Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Location, By Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the wi-fi 6 market size was valued at $10.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $64.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax is the newest version of Wi-Fi. It is expected to connect to the internet, in the same basic way, but using a number of new technologies for quick and more effective connection. It is intended to promote efficiency, decrease congestion, and boost speed in instances where a lot of bandwidth is being used. In the same transmission window, a Wi-Fi 6 router can broadcast various signals. This prevents each device from having to wait for a turn as the router distributes data throughout the network, allowing the router to communicate with several devices with a single transfer.



Moreover, the Wi-Fi 6 standard enhances preceding Wi-Fi standards' positive aspects while also increasing productivity, adaptability, and scalability. These improvements increase the speed and capacity of both, new and old networks for next-generation applications. Wi-Fi 6 achieves this by encoding data more effectively, leading to better output. In addition, Wi-Fi 6 doubles the channel width and widens the Wi-Fi range from 80 MHz to 160 MHz, enabling a speedier connection between router and the device.



Factors such as need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity have accelerated the need for Wi-Fi 6 globally. In addition, increase on emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the Wi-Fi 6 market growth.

However, high initial set-up cost of Wi-Fi 6s restricted the market growth. On the other hand, with many SMEs entering the market and providing advance solutions for Wi-Fi 6 is expected to create greater opportunities during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the global Wi-Fi 6 market is the adoption of digital transformation initiatives among companies. When businesses use Wi-Fi 6, it reduces the cost of installing a connection that requires a physical connection. Small businesses can compete with large businesses because flexibility is provided by mobilizing people and corporate processes to compete without sacrificing employee efficiency or productivity.

Moreover, factors such as increase in the number of smartphones and increase in Wi-Fi enabled devices is also boosting the market growth. However, security issues along with range of Wi-Fi 6, which is less than that of the 5 Ghz network hampers the market growth.



The Wi-Fi 6 market is segmented on the basis of offering, enterprise size, location type, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into hardware and software. By service, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Further, professional services is fragmented into training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance.



By location type, the market is fragmented into outdoor and indoor. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecom, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, government, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major players in the market are Apple Inc., Aruba Networks, Asustek Computer Inc., AT&T, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Fortinet Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Linksys Holdings, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Sterlite Technologies Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wi-fi 6 market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wi-fi 6 market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the wi-fi 6 market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wi-fi 6 market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

