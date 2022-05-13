U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Global Wi-Fi Device Shipment Report 2022, Featuring Key Players Alibaba, Amazon, Qualcomm, Roku and Broadcom

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Wi-Fi Device Shipment Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fueled by robust shipments of ICT equipment and consumer electronics and expansion of the IoT (Internet of Things) device market, approximately 3.2 billion Wi-Fi (Wireless-Fidelity) devices were shipped in 2021 alone, breaking the 3 billion unit mark.

As IEEE standardization continues and the adoption of wireless technology in traditional and emerging vertical markets increases due to the rapid development of innovative services and equipment, Wi-Fi device shipments are expected to see steady growth in the next few years.

The report provides an overview of the global Wi-Fi device industry, examines the adoption of standards across Wi-Fi devices, and gauges the industry outlook for 2022-2026.

Report Scope:

  • Development of Wi-Fi devices and includes its shipment forecast for the period 2022-2026

  • Shipment volume forecast of Wi-Fi devices with shipment share breakdowns by device type, product type (information/consumer electronics/communications/IoT), and Wi-Fi standard (Wi-Fi 4 to Wi-Fi 7) for the period 2022-2026

  • Shipment volume forecast of Wi-Fi devices with shipment share breakdowns by application for the period 2022-2026


Key Topics Covered:

1. Worldwide Wi-Fi Device Shipment Forecast

2. Current and Future Development of Wi-Fi Devices
2.1 Shipment Volume Analysis
2.2 Shipment Share Analysis
2.3 Shipment Volume Forecast
2.4 Shipment Share Forecast

3. The Adoption of Wi-Fi Device Standards

Companies Mentioned

  • Alibaba

  • Amazon

  • AMD

  • Apple

  • Baidu

  • Broadcom

  • Disney

  • Google

  • MediaTek

  • Microsoft

  • Netflix

  • Nintendo

  • Qualcomm

  • Roku

  • Sony

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/leqvnf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


