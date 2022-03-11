Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks
DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution, Service, Location Type, Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Wi-fi as a service market size to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period.
The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. WaaS has been increasingly pervasive in enterprises across the world. Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and secure Wi-Fi services, which help employees become more productive and efficient while working on mobile devices.
The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses regarding cost and network management. Moreover, the as-a-service model helps businesses offload their mobile traffic over WLAN networks. The increase of cloud, collaboration, enterprise mobile, and analytics in business has forced enterprises to revive their business strategies by adopting value-based services.
The access point segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period
In the Wi-fi as a service market by Solution, the access point segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. Access points are used to connect wireless devices, also known as smart devices, to any network for internet connectivity. These points are also known as Wireless Access Points (WAPs).
Outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period
By Location Type, the outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate. This deployment type is useful in high-density areas and crowded places, wherein there are many Wi-Fi users. The deployment of access points in outdoor environments extends in-building network coverage to unpenetrated areas and allows Wi-Fi users to access business applications and network resources from any location.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
Brief Overview of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market - Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Among Organizations to Drive the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period
North America: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segment to Account for Large Market Shares in North America in 2021
Europe: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segments to Account for Large Market Shares in Europe in 2021
Asia-Pacific: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segments to Account for Large Market Shares in APAC in 2021
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks
Rising Adoption of Smartphone and Wireless Devices Worldwide
Ease of Wi-Fi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting
Saving Capex and OPEX with as a Service Model
Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations
Restraints
Data Protection and Confidentiality Concerns
Slower Backups and Restores
Opportunities
Emergence of Wi-Fi 6 to Boost the Growth of as a Service Model Across Various Industries
Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Companies
Expansion of Smart Cities
Challenges
Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments
Need for Skilled Staffs
Use Cases
Case Study 1: Deployment of Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Service to Support Digital Learning
Case Study 2: Ghelamco Stadium Has Deployed Wi-Fi to Improve Fans Experience in the Stadium
Case Study 3: Deployment of Wi-Fi Service Provided by Adtran to Support Byod Policy
Case Study 4: Deployment of Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Service to Support Digital Learning
Case Study 5: Anord Mardix Using Redway Networks Wi-Fi to Create City-Wide Network Access
Companies Mentioned
Cisco
Huawei
Commscope
Aruba
Extreme Networks
Singtel
Rogers Communications
Adtran
Tata Communications
Axians
Juniper
Fortinet
Alcatel Lucent Enterprise
Telstra
Viasat
Ipass
Arista Networks
Ubiquite Networks
4Ipnet
Allied Telesis
Lancom Systems
D-Link
Ruijie Networks
Datto
Superloop
Cambium Networks
Redway Networks
Cucumber Tony
Tanaza
Edgecore Networks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9cewo
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wi-fi-as-a-service-market-report-2022-digital-transformation-initiatives-in-businesses-paving-the-way-for-wi-fi-networks-301500878.html
SOURCE Research and Markets