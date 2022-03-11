Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report 2022: Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi as a Service Market by Solution, Service, Location Type, Organization Size, End users and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-fi as a service market size to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2021 to USD 10.1 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. WaaS has been increasingly pervasive in enterprises across the world. Enterprises are looking for cost-effective and secure Wi-Fi services, which help employees become more productive and efficient while working on mobile devices.

The WaaS model has demonstrated significant benefits to businesses regarding cost and network management. Moreover, the as-a-service model helps businesses offload their mobile traffic over WLAN networks. The increase of cloud, collaboration, enterprise mobile, and analytics in business has forced enterprises to revive their business strategies by adopting value-based services.



The access point segment to record a larger market share during the forecast period



In the Wi-fi as a service market by Solution, the access point segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. Access points are used to connect wireless devices, also known as smart devices, to any network for internet connectivity. These points are also known as Wireless Access Points (WAPs).



Outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period



By Location Type, the outdoor segment is expected to have a higher growth rate. This deployment type is useful in high-density areas and crowded places, wherein there are many Wi-Fi users. The deployment of access points in outdoor environments extends in-building network coverage to unpenetrated areas and allows Wi-Fi users to access business applications and network resources from any location.





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Brief Overview of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market - Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Among Organizations to Drive the Growth of the Market During the Forecast Period

North America: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segment to Account for Large Market Shares in North America in 2021

Europe: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segments to Account for Large Market Shares in Europe in 2021

Asia-Pacific: Market, by Solution and Location Type - Access Points and Indoor Segments to Account for Large Market Shares in APAC in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digital Transformation Initiatives in Businesses, Paving the Way for Wi-Fi Networks

Rising Adoption of Smartphone and Wireless Devices Worldwide

Ease of Wi-Fi Infrastructure Management and Its Remote Troubleshooting

Saving Capex and OPEX with as a Service Model

Increasing Adoption of BYOD and CYOD Trend Among Organizations

Restraints

Data Protection and Confidentiality Concerns

Slower Backups and Restores

Opportunities

Emergence of Wi-Fi 6 to Boost the Growth of as a Service Model Across Various Industries

Increasing Demand for Wi-Fi as a Service in Small and Medium and Distributed Companies

Expansion of Smart Cities

Challenges

Poor User Experience in High-Density Environments

Need for Skilled Staffs

Use Cases

Case Study 1: Deployment of Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Service to Support Digital Learning

Case Study 2: Ghelamco Stadium Has Deployed Wi-Fi to Improve Fans Experience in the Stadium

Case Study 3: Deployment of Wi-Fi Service Provided by Adtran to Support Byod Policy

Case Study 4: Deployment of Extreme Networks Wi-Fi Service to Support Digital Learning

Case Study 5: Anord Mardix Using Redway Networks Wi-Fi to Create City-Wide Network Access

