Global Wide Field Imaging Devices Market to Reach $815.2 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wide Field Imaging Devices estimated at US$506. 3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$815. 2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wide Field Imaging Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW
Table Top, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$542.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hand-Held segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

The Wide Field Imaging Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Centervue S.P.A.
Clarity Medical Systems, Inc.
Epipole Ltd.
Forus Health Pvt Ltd
Heidelberg Engineering Inc.
Medibell Medical Vision Technologies Ltd
oDocs Eye Care
Optos
Phoenix Technology Group, LLC


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wide Field Imaging Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Table
Top by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Table Top by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Table Top by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hand-Held by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Hand-Held by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hand-Held by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetic Retinopathy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Diabetic Retinopathy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetic Retinopathy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retinopathy of Prematurity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Retinopathy of Prematurity
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retinopathy of
Prematurity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retinal Vein Occlusion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Retinal Vein Occlusion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Retinal Vein Occlusion
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Uveitis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Uveitis by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Uveitis by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Choroidal Melanoma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Choroidal Melanoma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Choroidal Melanoma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hemoglobinopathy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Hemoglobinopathy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Hemoglobinopathy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by
Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,
Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,
Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices by
Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity,
Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma,
Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic
Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein
Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,
Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,
Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wide
Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy,
Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis,
Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic
Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein
Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic
Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein
Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Wide Field Imaging Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic
Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein
Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal
Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Type - Table Top and Hand-Held Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Table
Top and Hand-Held for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical
Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging
Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wide Field Imaging Devices by Application - Diabetic
Retinopathy, Retinopathy of Prematurity, Retinal Vein
Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Wide Field Imaging Devices
by Application - Diabetic Retinopathy, Retinopathy of
Prematurity, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Uveitis, Choroidal
Melanoma, Hemoglobinopathy and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wide Field Imaging

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033303/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


