NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Wide Format Printers Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wide Format Printers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Wide Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)

- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

- Canon Inc.

- Electronics for Imaging Inc.

- HP, Inc.

- Konica Minolta Inc.

- Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

- Océ-Technologies B.V.

- Ricoh Company, Ltd.

- Roland DG Corporation

- Seiko Epson Corporation

- Xerox Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization

Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing

Communication

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides

Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices

Unmatched Opportunities

Making Printing Easy and Affordable

Using Diverse Materials

Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to

Adopt Wide Format Printing

Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing

Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business

Ranked in Descending Order of Importance

Outlook

Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology

Competitive Landscape

Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated

Wide Format Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Versatility is the Name of the Game

Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing

UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth

Advancements in Ink and Media

New Markets for Output Providers

Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth

Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries

Use of Less Printing Ink

Affordable Machines

Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink

Usage

Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format

Printers Market

Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto

for Wide Format Printers

UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs

in Signage and Display Applications

Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers

Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print

Service Providers

Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital

Printing Model

Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning

and Personalization of Printed Materials

Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality

Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven

by Expanding Scope of Applications

Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving

Market Growth Challenges

Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic

Printing Technology

Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising

High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable

Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth

Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

