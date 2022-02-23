U.S. markets closed

Global WiGig Market to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "WiGig Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global WiGig market reached a value of US$ 2.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.63 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

WiGig refers to a wireless technology used in a wide range of devices, such as handheld equipment and consumer electronics, for short-range, high-speed transmission. It offers the benefits of expanded capacity and focused communication between devices to reduce interference in crowded environments. Moreover, it allows Wi-Fi devices to access the uncongested frequency band with wide channels and transmit data efficiently at a multi-gigabit (GB) per second speed. As a result, it is currently being used in gaming, multimedia streaming, personal computer (PC) docking, general-purpose networking, file transferring, and enterprise applications requiring high speed, data-intensive connections worldwide.

WiGig Market Trends:

Public Wi-Fi helps achieve various smart city objectives, which include bridging the digital divide, enabling internet of things (IoT) based city services, and providing amenities for residents, students, visitors, and tourists. This, in confluence with rising investments in smart city developments by governing agencies of numerous countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, WiGig devices are utilized in different businesses for enabling employees to complete work from a multitude of devices without the hassle of a wired connection.

They are also utilized for efficient in-office networking, transferring large files, running bandwidth-heavy applications seamlessly, and projecting graphics and audio to a large screen in a conference room or auditorium with very low latency. Furthermore, WiGig products find usage in convenient public kiosk services and wireless docking between devices like smartphones, laptops, projectors, and tablets. They are also widely being adopted for fast download of high definition (HD) movies, simultaneous streaming of multiple, ultra-HD videos, and immersive gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) experiences. This, coupled with increasing consumer spending on digital media, is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global WiGig market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, protocol, technology type, enterprise size and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

  • Networking Devices

  • Consumer Electronics

Breakup by Protocol:

  • 802.11ac

  • 802.11ad

Breakup by Technology Type:

  • System-on-Chip (SoC)

  • Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

  • Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • IT and Telecom

  • Retail

  • Media and Entertainment

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Blu Wireless, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Peraso Technologies Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sivers Semiconductors AB and Tensorcom Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global WiGig market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global WiGig market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the protocol?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global WiGig market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global WiGig Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Networking Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Consumer Electronics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Protocol
7.1 802.11ac
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 802.11ad
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology Type
8.1 System-on-Chip (SoC)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Integrated Circuit Chip (IC)
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size
9.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
10.1 BFSI
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Healthcare
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 IT and Telecom
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Retail
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Media and Entertainment
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Blu Wireless
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Broadcom Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Intel Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Marvell Technology Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Panasonic Corporation
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Peraso Technologies Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Sivers Semiconductors AB
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 Tensorcom Inc.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/68mkh7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wigig-market-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301488944.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

