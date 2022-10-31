U.S. markets closed

Global Wildlife Tourism Market is Estimated to be Valued at US$ 135 Bn in 2022 and is Projected to Reach US$ 219.9 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of 5% | Get Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The tiger tourism market in these sanctuaries is growing and has boosted growth of the global wildlife tourism market. The U.S. is projected to lead the wildlife tourism market in the forecast period

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wildlife tourism market is valued at US$ 135 Bn as of now and is expected to be worth US$ 219.9 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032

Tourists, on noticing that entry fees lent out by them are invested in maintenance of the wildlife sanctuaries, don’t hesitate to shell out extra if preservation of animal life is assured of. Visitors also show interests in diverse flora and fauna species. This calls for availability of hotels, eco-tourism, guesthouses, and jungles. This would thus facilitate relaxation of tourists in place of hassles of urbanization. This factor is bound to drive the wildlife tourism market in the forecast period.

The other sources of income for wildlife sanctuaries could be shooting short films and movies, trips arranged by the schools and colleges, and – not to forget – wildlife photographers. These three categories of income could keep the momentum going for wildlife tourism market.

Request a Report Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3742

These days, wildlife photography is being increasingly taken up. The millennials are exploring various career options. Even taking up wild photography as a hobby is all set to keep the cash registers ringing for wildlife tourism market going forward.

Tourists could enjoy wildlife from water, including kayaking, canoeing, or actually being on a cruise. Certain African countries provide local transportation like mokoro, which do appeal to majority of travelers. Future Market Insights has, through its analysts and consultants, paved the way for constructive research through its latest market study entitled ‘Wildlife Tourism Market’.

Key Takeaways from Wildlife Tourism Market

  • There are numerous wildlife sanctuaries known for their wildlife. Some of them include Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (Brisbane, Australia), Noah Arc (Georgia, US), Chengdu Moonbear Rescue Centre (China), and Corbett National Park (Uttarakhand, India).

  • India is home to various wildlife sanctuaries, especially for tigers. Kanha National Park and Ranthambore wildlife sanctuary (both based out of India) are two of them, wherein tourists could enjoy the view of tigers. Tiger tourism market in India is flourishing on this count. At the same time, the negative impacts pertaining to tiger tourism can’t be ignored. For instance – tourists tend to disturb tigers by taking their photographs. Everytime they do not go for candid photographs.

  • Africa leads the wildlife tourism market with various opportunities being provided to tourists; like aerial view of wildlife in Tanzania and Kenya. In other words, hot air balloon safaris are being made available.

Get More Information on this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wildlife-tourism-sector-outlook-and-analysis

“Wildlife tourism benefits local tribes a great deal; as they could make a living out of it and also poachers get discouraged from plundering the animals’ endangered species. This factor is likely to catalyze the wildlife tourism market in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

  • With travelers preferring guided cycling or walking with the objective of being physically active at the time of viewing wildlife, the key participants are into providing these accessories to them.

  • The key participants in wildlife tourism market include Chinkara Journeys, Adventure Canada, Echidna Walkabout Wildlife and Nature Tours, Birding Ecotours, Frontiers North Adventure, Elm Wildlife Tours, Oryx Worldwide Photographic Expeditions, Nature Trek, and Rockjumper Wildlife Tours.

  • Birding Ecotours provide tours by destination, date, and likewise.

  • Rockjumper Birding is known for its Uganda-bound Gorilla Trekking Adventure.

What does the Report have in store for you?

  • Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the wildlife tourism market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

  • Wildlife tourism market is subject to heavy investment in safari tours, eco-tourism, and mountain tourism. Protected areas are more into wildlife watching. National parks, nature, and wildlife are amongst the tourism assets for those traveling to regions like Africa.

Report for Customization:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-3742

Key Segments Profiled in the Wildlife Tourism Market

By Wildlife Tour Types:

  • Forest Wildlife Tours

  • Marine Wildlife Tours

By Age Group:

  • 15.25 Years

  • 26-35 Years

  • 36-45 Years

  • 46-55 Years

  • 66- 75 Years

By Tourist Type:

  • Domestic

  • International

By Tour Type:

  • Independent Traveler

  • Tour Group

  • Package Traveler

By Consumer Orientation:

  • Men

  • Women

  • Children

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-3742

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Wildlife Tourism Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2017-2021

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

5. Global Wildlife Tourism Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Tourism Type

  5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

TOC Continued...!

Top Reports Related To Travel and Tourism Market Insights

Medical Tourism Market Share - The size of the medical tourism industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 30.5% between 2022 and 2032. FMI predicts that the market will be worth US$ 75 Billion by 2032.

Hong Kong Outbound Tourism Market Size - Honk Kong outbound tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 483.0 Mn in 2022. Sales in the Honk Kong outbound tourism market are expected to increase at a robust 8.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

France Outbound Tourism Market Trends - The France outbound tourism market is estimated at ~US$ 33.9 Mn in 2022 and it is projected to reach ~US$ 51.6 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of ~4.3% from 2022 to 2032.

Australia Casino Tourism Market Demand - The Australia Casino Tourism Market is estimated to reach US$ 15,366 Mn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 6.8% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 27,779 Mn by 2032.

Europe Winter Tourism Market Outlook - The Europe Winter Tourism market is estimated to reach US$ 180 Bn in 2022. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a robust 6% CAGR, with the market valuation reaching US$ 322.35 Bn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


