U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,275.75
    -22.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,529.00
    -193.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,609.50
    -73.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.10
    -14.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.54
    -0.49 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.24
    +1.68 (+7.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3491
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,877.91
    +1,626.75 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.70
    +31.26 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.07
    -50.35 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Global Wind Power Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Market - China and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the China and global wind power market to accurately gauge its growth potential. the study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the China and global wind power market in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. the report also provides insightful information about how the wind power market in China and across the globe would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the wind power market in China and across the globe, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. the publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the wind power market in China and across the globe during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the wind power market in China and across the globe, and estimates statistics related to the market in terms of volume (Units/MW) and value (US$ Bn).

This study covers detailed segmentation of the China and global wind power market, along with key information and a competition outlook. the report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the wind power market in China and across the globe, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced by these players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on China and Global Wind Power Market

The report provides detailed information about the wind power market in China and across the globe on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the Chinese and global market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the China and global market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which segment of the wind power market in China and across the globe would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the wind power market in China and across the globe?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the China and global wind power market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the China and global wind power market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Market Indicators
2.3. Market Dynamics
2.4. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
2.4.1.1. Drivers
2.4.1.2. Restraints
2.4.1.3. Opportunities
2.5. Regulatory Scenario
2.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.6.1. Threat of Substitutes
2.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.6.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.6.5. Degree of Competition
2.7. Value Chain Analysis

3. CAPEX Analysis

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Component
5.1. Key Findings and Introduction
5.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Component, 2020 - 2031
5.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Turbine, 2020 - 2031
5.2.1.1. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Up to 03 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.2.1.2. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 03 MW - 06 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.2.1.3. China Wind Power Market Volume and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Above 06 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Blade, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 58 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 67 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 74 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 108 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.2.5. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Others, 2020 - 2031
5.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Tower, 2020 - 2031
5.2.3.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 100 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.3.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 125 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.3.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 140 Meters, 2020 - 2031
5.2.3.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Others, 2020 - 2031
5.2.4. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Nacelle, 2020 - 2031
5.2.4.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Up to 03 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.2.4.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 03 MW - 06 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.2.4.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (Units) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, Above 06 MW, 2020 - 2031
5.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Component

6. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Location
6.1. Key Findings and Introduction
6.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Location, 2020 - 2031
6.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Onshore, 2020 - 2031
6.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Offshore, 2020 - 2031
6.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Location

7. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Application
7.1. Key Findings and Introduction
7.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Application, 2020 - 2031
7.2.1. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Utility, 2020 - 2031
7.2.2. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Industrial, 2020 - 2031
7.2.3. China Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Residential & Commercial, 2020 - 2031
7.3. China Wind Power Market Attractive Analysis, by Application

8. Global Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, by Region
8.1. Global Wind Power Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region
8.1.1. North America
8.1.1.1. U.S.
8.1.1.2. Canada
8.1.2. Europe
8.1.2.1. Germany
8.1.2.2. U.K.
8.1.2.3. France
8.1.2.4. Italy
8.1.2.5. Spain
8.1.2.6. Russia & CIS
8.1.2.7. Rest of Europe
8.1.3. Asia Pacific
8.1.3.1. China
8.1.3.2. India
8.1.3.3. Japan
8.1.3.4. ASEAN
8.1.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.1.4. Latin America
8.1.4.1. Brazil
8.1.4.2. Mexico
8.1.4.3. Rest of Latin America
8.1.5. Middle East & Africa
8.1.5.1. GCC
8.1.5.2. South Africa
8.1.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
8.2. Global Wind Power Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. Competition Landscape
9.1. Competition Matrix
9.2. China and Global Wind Power Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)
9.3. Market Footprint Analysis
9.4. Company Profiles
9.4.1. HZ Windpower NA
9.4.1.1. Company Details
9.4.1.2. Company Description
9.4.1.3. Business Overview
9.4.2. GOLDWIND
9.4.2.1. Company Details
9.4.2.2. Company Description
9.4.2.3. Business Overview
9.4.2.4. Financial Details
9.4.2.5. Strategic Overview
9.4.3. Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd.
9.4.3.1. Company Details
9.4.3.2. Company Description
9.4.3.3. Business Overview
9.4.4. Mingyang Smart Energy
9.4.4.1. Company Details
9.4.4.2. Company Description
9.4.4.3. Business Overview
9.4.5. ENVISION GROUP
9.4.5.1. Company Details
9.4.5.2. Company Description
9.4.5.3. Business Overview
9.4.6. Vestas
9.4.6.1. Company Details
9.4.6.2. Company Description
9.4.6.3. Business Overview
9.4.6.4. Financial Details
9.4.6.5. Strategic Overview
9.4.7. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.
9.4.7.1. Company Details
9.4.7.2. Company Description
9.4.7.3. Business Overview
9.4.7.4. Financial Details
9.4.7.5. Strategic Overview
9.4.8. Suzlon Energy Limited
9.4.8.1. Company Details
9.4.8.2. Company Description
9.4.8.3. Business Overview
9.4.8.4. Financial Details
9.4.8.5. Strategic Overview
9.4.9. GENERAL ELECTRIC
9.4.9.1. Company Details
9.4.9.2. Company Description
9.4.9.3. Business Overview
9.4.9.4. Financial Details
9.4.9.5. Strategic Overview
9.4.10. Dongfang Electric Co. Ltd.
9.4.10.1. Company Details
9.4.10.2. Company Description
9.4.10.3. Business Overview
9.4.11. CRRC Corporation Limited
9.4.11.1. Company Details
9.4.11.2. Company Description
9.4.11.3. Business Overview
9.4.11.4. Financial Details
9.4.11.5. Strategic Overview

10. Primary Research - Key Insights

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m5gdq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • Alibaba: Outlook Is Weak but the Stock Is Undervalued, Says J.P. Morgan

    One recurrent headline appearing on financial news boards fairly regularly over the past few months goes pretty much like this: Why are shares of “insert Chinese tech/education/internet company here” falling? The answer most of the time is due to a crackdown on… everything? Of course, amongst those nursing wounds from the tightened Chinese regulatory environment is Alibaba (BABA). As a result, shares of the ecommerce giant have been on a downward spiral for most of the year; the stock has shed a

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Foxconn’s Lordstown Deal Sets the Stage for Apple Car Audition

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s planned purchase of embattled startup Lordstown Motors Corp.’s auto plant in Ohio may make it a stronger contender to assemble cars for Apple Inc., but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, F

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Stocks, Futures Begin New Quarter on Risk-Off Note: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The first day of the final quarter of 2021 failed to bring cheer to investors who balked at the growing wall of worry from Federal Reserve tapering to stagflation and setbacks for U.S. President Joe Biden’s big spending plans.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Fro

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China a

  • Here's Why Camber Energy Stock Soared Today

    Camber's share price is being driven higher by three powerful catalysts. Like many energy companies, it is benefiting from surging oil and gas prices. Investors seeking to profit from the rally in commodity prices have bid up many oil and gas stocks in recent weeks.

  • Raymond James: These 3 Stocks Could Deliver at Least 40% Gains

    Are the good times for stocks ending? Maybe so, and maybe not; the NASDAQ and the S&P are showing year-to-date gains between 14% and 17%, even after slipping from their all-time highs. The one thing that’s clear is, volatility is higher in the market. But as always in the market, increased risk for some can equal increased opportunities for others. Raymond James stock analysts have been busy picking out the stocks they see as winners, able to swim in the stream of increasingly difficult economic

  • How Securitize is providing a platform for investors to access private markets

    Co-founder and CEO Securitize&nbsp;Carlos Domingo joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the mission to help traders access private capital markets and why the company is focusing on crypto assets at the moment.