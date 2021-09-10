Global Wind Power Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Offshore Wind Power Generation - The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run
Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wind Power Market to Reach 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Power estimated at 58.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Wind Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy
Market Snapshots
Recent Market Activity
Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized
Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges
Advancements
Challenges
Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets
Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets
Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy
China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide
Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts
Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations
Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing
Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Limited (Switzerland)
American Electric Power (USA)
China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (China)
DeWind Inc. (USA)
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)
Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)
ENERCON GmbH (Germany)
Wind World (India) Limited
Envision Energy Limited (China)
Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan)
General Electric Company (USA)
GE Renewable Energy (France)
Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited (China)
Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. (China)
NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (USA)
Nordex SE (Germany)
ACCIONA Windpower S.A. (Spain)
Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Senvion S.A. (Germany)
Shell WindEnergy, Inc. (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Spain)
Suzlon Energy Limited (India)
TransAlta Corporation (Canada)
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)
MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark)
Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
VENSYS Energy AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power
Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend
The IneviTable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy
Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets
Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources
Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized
Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy
Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?
Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand
Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption
Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run
Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations
Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation
Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges
Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth
Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction
Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size
Potential Size Limits
Performance of Large Wind Turbines
Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption
Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing
Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?
Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations
List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits
Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power
Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand
Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource
Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies
Improvement in Power Generation Capacity
Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component
Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems
Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring
Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections
Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine
Bladeless Wind Turbines
EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships
High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power
Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency
Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
World Historic Review for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Power by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
