Global Wind Power Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Offshore Wind Power Generation - The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wind Power Market to Reach 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wind Power estimated at 58.3 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 69.7 Thousand Megawatts by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Wind Power market in the U.S. is estimated at 15.8 Thousand Megawatts in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Wind Power: Advanced, Affordable, and Proven Choice of Low-Carbon Clean Energy

  • Market Snapshots

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Wind Turbine Innovations & Designs Summarized

  • Wind Turbine Implementation: Advancements and Challenges

  • Advancements

  • Challenges

  • Energy Driven Versus Environment Driven Markets

  • Classification of Environment Driven & Energy Driven Markets

  • Key Factors Hampering Deployments of Wind Energy

  • China and the US Dominate Wind Power Generation Worldwide

  • Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

  • Asia-Pacific and Europe Dominate Wind Power Capacity Installations

  • Denmark Leads the World in Wind Turbine Manufacturing

  • Brazil: A High Potential Market for Wind Energy

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • ABB Limited (Switzerland)

  • American Electric Power (USA)

  • China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited (China)

  • DeWind Inc. (USA)

  • Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)

  • Enel Green Power S.p.A. (Italy)

  • ENERCON GmbH (Germany)

  • Wind World (India) Limited

  • Envision Energy Limited (China)

  • Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • General Electric Company (USA)

  • GE Renewable Energy (France)

  • Guodian United Power Technology Company Limited (China)

  • Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. (China)

  • NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (USA)

  • Nordex SE (Germany)

  • ACCIONA Windpower S.A. (Spain)

  • Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Senvion S.A. (Germany)

  • Shell WindEnergy, Inc. (USA)

  • Siemens AG (Germany)

  • Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Spain)

  • Suzlon Energy Limited (India)

  • TransAlta Corporation (Canada)

  • Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

  • MHI Vestas Offshore Wind A/S (Denmark)

  • Xinjiang GoldWind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • VENSYS Energy AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Escalating Climate Change and the Resulting Renewable Energy Revolution Drive Strong Market Growth for Wind Power

  • Wind Energy Costs on a Downward Trend

  • The IneviTable Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy

  • Promising Outlook for Renewable Energy in both Developed and Developing Markets

  • Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

  • Renewable Energy Offers Strong Competition to Established Power Sources

  • Recent Trends in the Renewable Energy Market Summarized

  • Technology Developments and Removal of Political Barriers Essential for Growth of Renewable Energy

  • Surging Renewable Energy Investments in Developing Countries Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

  • Auction Models, Lack of Subsidies & High Interest Rates: Leading to Future Market Uncertainty?

  • Growing Popularity & Share of Wind Energy in Total Energy Mix Benefit Market Demand

  • Increasing Investments in Solar and Wind Power Disrupting Global Electricity Systems and Benefiting Adoption

  • Offshore Wind Power Generation: The New Frontier to Race Ahead of Onshore Production in the Long Run

  • Offshore Wind Energy: Turning Point and Innovations

  • Offshore Wind Power: At the Forefront of Innovation

  • Offshore-Wind Energy Penetration and the Major Challenges

  • Rising Popularity of Small Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Growth

  • Shift towards Larger, Hybrid, and Taller Wind Power Turbines Gain Traction

  • Quest for Larger Machines Lead to Steady Increase in Wind Turbine Size

  • Potential Size Limits

  • Performance of Large Wind Turbines

  • Extensive Range of Design Options for Wind Turbines Bodes Well for Market Adoption

  • Wind Energy Research & Development Projects Get a Shot in the Arm Leading to Increase in Patent Filing

  • Prospects of Wind Energy: Mystifying Favoritism?

  • Myriad Benefits of Wind Energy Drive Widespread Installations

  • List of Wind Generated Electrical Power Benefits

  • Important Factors Supporting the Rising Prominence of Wind Power

  • Spiraling Electricity Appetite from Ballooning Global Population Drive Market Demand

  • Wind Power Emerge as a Cost-Competitive and Reliable Energy Resource

  • Critical Role of Technological Advancement in Improving Wind Power Technologies

  • Improvement in Power Generation Capacity

  • Enhancing Reliability and Performance of System Component

  • Research Supporting Advancement of Wind Turbine Systems

  • Innovative Interface Technology for Wind Turbine Condition Monitoring

  • Drones: An Efficient Technology for Wind Turbine Inspections

  • Air-Borne Wind Technology in Place of Traditional Wind Turbine

  • Bladeless Wind Turbines

  • EnergySails: Harnessing Wind and Solar Energy on Ships

  • High Flying Turbines: A Major Breakthrough for Harnessing More Wind Power

  • Advanced Algorithm Enhances Small Wind Turbines' Efficiency

  • Advanced Robot Systems for Examining Wind Turbine Rotor Blades

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

  • World Historic Review for Wind Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Megawatts for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Power by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ulyoof

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


