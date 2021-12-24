U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,725.79
    +29.23 (+0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,950.56
    +196.67 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,653.37
    +131.48 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.58
    +19.67 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3700
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,085.10
    +2,819.72 (+5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.76
    +59.15 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,398.85
    +25.51 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,782.59
    -15.78 (-0.05%)
     

The Global Wind Turbine Foundation Market is expected to grow by $ 8.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Wind Turbine Foundation Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the wind turbine foundation market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wind Turbine Foundation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666311/?utm_source=GNW
37% during the forecast period. Our report on the wind turbine foundation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by change in energy mix and rising height and capacity of wind towers. In addition, change in energy mix is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The wind turbine foundation market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The wind turbine foundation market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Onshore
• Offshore

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the rise in offshore installationsas one of the prime reasons driving the wind turbine foundation market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wind turbine foundation market covers the following areas:
• Wind turbine foundation market sizing
• Wind turbine foundation market forecast
• Wind turbine foundation market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wind turbine foundation market vendors that include ArcelorMittal SA, Bladt Industries AS, Blue H Engineering BV, ENERCON GmbH, Equinor ASA, Offshore Wind Power Systems of Texas LLC, Orsted AS, Peikko Group Corp., Ramboll Group AS, and Suzlon Energy Ltd. Also, the wind turbine foundation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666311/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


