Global Window and Door Frame Market Report 2022: Market to Grow to $137.56 Billion in 2026 from $96.81 Billion in 2021 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 as New Construction Activity Increases

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Window and Door Frame Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global window and door frame market is expected to grow from $96.81 billion in 2021 to $106.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The window and door frame market is expected to reach $137.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The window and door frame market consists of sales of window and door frames by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the construction of doors and window panels. A window frame refers to that portion of the window that gives architectural beauty to the building. These window and door frames are made up of aluminum, fiberglass, vinyl, and wood according to the requirements of the building and the availability of the budget.

The main types of window and door frames are door frames and window frames. The door frames of windows and door frames are used to provide a border to a door and make it more beautiful and attractive. A door frame refers to a framework which supports the door and includes head jambs, side jambs, and a sill. The various materials are UPVC, wood, metal, and other materials. It is distributed through specialized stores, distributors, online and other distribution channels that are used in residential and commercial applications.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the window and door frame market in 2021. The regions covered in the window and door frame market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increasing number of new construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the window and door frame market going forward. Construction activities refer to any activity that involves putting together different elements that are used for building a structure according to a detailed design and plan.

Windows and door frames are used in the construction to hold the windows and doors in place, and they also provide structural and aesthetic characteristics to the design of the building. For instance, as per the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, a ministry of the Government of India, in January 2022, the construction sector growth was 10.7% as compared to a growth of 8.6% in the year 2021.

Also, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, in 2022, in the US, 1,696,000 residential house permits are issued per month, 1,549,000 residential construction starts per month, and 1,465,000 residential houses are completing their construction. Therefore, the increasing number of new construction activities is driving the growth of the window and door frame market.

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the window and door frame market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in February 2021, APL Apollo, an Indian-based company that manufactures steel products, launched Apollo Chaukhat.

These door frames are manufactured based on direct forming technology, which offers the unique benefit of being fire-resistant and termite-proof. These frames are easy to install and can also be installed post-construction. The frames further offer the benefit of being eco-friendly and a cost-effective option.

Major players in the window and door frame market are

  • Saudi Aluminium Industries Company

  • Andersen Corporation

  • JELD-WEN Inc.

  • Atis Group Inc

  • B.G. Legno

  • Weru Group

  • Swartland Windows and Doors

  • Duroplast Extrusion Private Limited

  • Eurocell

  • Anglian Home Improvements

  • Spectus Window Systems

  • Reynaers Aluminium

  • Schuco International KG

  • Renson

  • Nawa International

  • TAMCO Gulf Factory Ltd

  • Pella Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Window and Door Frame Market Characteristics

3. Window and Door Frame Market Trends And Strategies

4. Window and Door Frame Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Window and Door Frame Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Window and Door Frame Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Window and Door Frame Market

5. Window and Door Frame Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Window and Door Frame Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Window and Door Frame Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Window and Door Frame Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Door Frame

  • Window Frame

6.2. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Segmentation By Material, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • UPVC

  • Wood

  • Metal

  • Other Materials

6.3. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Specialized Stores

  • Distributor

  • Online

  • Others Distribution Channels

6.4. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Residential

  • Commercial

7. Window and Door Frame Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Window and Door Frame Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ew4hn


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


