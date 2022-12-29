U.S. markets closed

Global Window Shutters Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Window Shutters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global window shutters market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.24% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Window shutter refers to a movable cover or screen for a window that consists of vertical stile and horizontal rail. It helps in regulating sunlight entry, providing privacy and protection against weather or unwanted intrusion, and enhancing the aesthetics of a building. Owing to this, window shutters are widely installed in residential spaces, office buildings, and other commercial hubs.

In recent years, increasing urbanization owing to the growing number of housing projects is one of the major factors driving the global window shutters market. Moreover, rapid westernization across developing countries, such as India and China, coupled with the expanding base of the affluent middle-class homeowners, has also increased the demand for window shutters.

Furthermore, the rising consumer investments on building aesthetics and decor, along with the introduction of smart and automated window shutters, is further driving the product demand.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Architectural Plantation Shutters, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters, Griesser France, Hillarys, Hunter Douglas, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Nien Made, Royal Building Products, Shuttercraft Ltd, Springs Window Fashions, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global window shutters market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the window shutters market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the price trends of window shutters?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global window shutters market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Window Shutters Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Interior Shutters
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Exterior Shutters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Residential
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Functionality
8.1 Manual
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Automatic
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Offline
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Price Trends

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Architectural Plantation Shutters
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Eclipse Shutters
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 California Shutters
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Griesser France
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Hillarys
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Hunter Douglas
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Lafayette Interior Fashions
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Nien Made
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Royal Building Products
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Shuttercraft Ltd
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Springs Window Fashions
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33oy1p

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-window-shutters-market-report-2022-to-2027-industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecasts-301711141.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

