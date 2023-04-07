Global Wine E-commerce Market to Grow by $12.06 Billion During 2023-2027

Company Logo

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wine E-commerce Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wine e-commerce market is forecast to grow by $12062.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period. The report on the wine e-commerce market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing preference for online shopping, surge in urbanization and packaging innovation, and increasing popularity of wine consumption.



The wine e-commerce market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Still wine

Sparkling wine

Fortified wine

By Flavor

Red wine

White wine

Rose wine

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in underage purchase as one of the prime reasons driving the wine e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, automation in wine warehousing and increasing usage of online payment apps will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the wine e-commerce market covers the following areas:

Wine e-commerce market sizing

Wine e-commerce market forecast

Wine e-commerce market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wine e-commerce market vendors that include Bright Cellars Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., DRINKS Insiders LLC, E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA, Flaviar Inc., Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd., Gifts Inc., GoBrands Inc., IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C., Living Liquidz, Naked Wines plc, RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP., Retail Services and Systems Inc., SNAP41 Inc., The Wine Emporium, Uber Technologies Inc., VINELLO retail GmbH, Vintage Wine Estates Inc., Vivino Inc., and Wine Inc. Also, the wine e-commerce market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wine e-commerce market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Flavor Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Still wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Sparkling wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Fortified wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type



7 Market Segmentation by Flavor

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Flavor

7.3 Red wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 White wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Rose wine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Flavor



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

Story continues

12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bright Cellars Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

DRINKS Insiders LLC

E vino Comercio de Vinhos SA

Flaviar Inc.

Fratelli Wines Pvt. Ltd.

Gifts Inc.

GoBrands Inc.

IBEROWINE GOURMET S.C.

Living Liquidz

Naked Wines plc

RESERVEBAR HOLDINGS CORP.

Retail Services and Systems Inc.

SNAP41 Inc.

The Wine Emporium

Uber Technologies Inc.

VINELLO retail GmbH

Vintage Wine Estates Inc.

Vivino Inc.

Wine Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tu7uez

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



