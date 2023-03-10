NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Wine Market to Reach $528.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wine estimated at US$379.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$528.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2022-2030. Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$273.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $103.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$103.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages

Sector

Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

Global Market Outlook

Issues & Challenges

Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

Counterfeit Wines

Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

Competition

Market Structure

Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

Collaborations - Key to Market Success

Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in

Matured Markets

Wine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)

Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)

Castel Group (France)

Caviro s.c.a (Italy)

Codorníu, S.A. (Spain)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)

E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)

Freixenet S.A. (Spain)

Grupo Peñaflor S.A. (Argentina)

Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)

Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)

J. García Carrión S.A (Spain)

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)

LANSON-BCC (France)

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)

Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)

Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)

Remy Cointreau Group (France)

The Schenk Group (Switzerland)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)

Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

The Wine Group LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New World Wines Make Robust Gains

Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance

New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

Natural Wines Gain Traction

Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

Preference for Premium Wines Soars

On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

Canned Wine: The New Fad

Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine

Grape Growers

Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

Busy Lifestyles

Disposable Incomes

Urban Population

Wine-Drinking Occasions

Dining Out

Desire for Trendy Drinks

Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

Religion

Tourism

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

CHINA

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

EUROPE

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

FRANCE

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

GERMANY

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

AUSTRALIA

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

INDIA

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

Wine Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

IV. COMPETITION

