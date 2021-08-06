U.S. markets close in 59 minutes

Global Wine Market Report 2021-2027 - Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Wine Market to Reach $434.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine estimated at US$326.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$167.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Dessert Wine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

In the global Dessert Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$53 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages Sector

  • Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

  • Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

  • Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

  • Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

  • Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Issues & Challenges

  • Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

  • Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

  • Counterfeit Wines

  • Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

  • Competition

  • Market Structure

  • Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

  • Collaborations - Key to Market Success

  • Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

  • New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

  • Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

  • Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)

  • Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

  • Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)

  • Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)

  • Castel Group (France)

  • Caviro s.c.a (Italy)

  • Codorniu, S.A. (Spain)

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)

  • Freixenet S.A. (Spain)

  • Grupo Penaflor S.A. (Argentina)

  • Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)

  • J. Garcia Carrion S.A (Spain)

  • Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)

  • LANSON-BCC (France)

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)

  • Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)

  • Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)

  • Remy Cointreau Group (France)

  • The Schenk Group (Switzerland)

  • Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)

  • Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

  • The Wine Group LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • New World Wines Make Robust Gains

  • Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

  • Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

  • Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

  • Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

  • Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

  • Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance

  • New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

  • Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

  • Natural Wines Gain Traction

  • Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

  • Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

  • Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

  • Preference for Premium Wines Soars

  • On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

  • Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

  • Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

  • E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

  • Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

  • Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

  • Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

  • Canned Wine: The New Fad

  • Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

  • Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers

  • Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

  • Busy Lifestyles

  • Disposable Incomes

  • Urban Population

  • Wine-Drinking Occasions

  • Dining Out

  • Desire for Trendy Drinks

  • Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

  • Religion

  • Tourism

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Dessert Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 857

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyaqxu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wine-market-report-2021-2027---private-label-wines-give-stiff-competition-to-leaders-in-matured-markets-301350327.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

