Global Wine Market Report 2021-2027 - Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets
Global Wine Market to Reach $434.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine estimated at US$326.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$167.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
Dessert Wine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR
In the global Dessert Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$53 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages Sector
Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors
Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns
Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market
Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry
Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe
Global Market Outlook
Issues & Challenges
Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers
Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production
Counterfeit Wines
Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations
Competition
Market Structure
Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies
Collaborations - Key to Market Success
Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns
New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy
Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority
Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)
Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)
Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)
Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)
Castel Group (France)
Caviro s.c.a (Italy)
Codorniu, S.A. (Spain)
Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)
E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)
Freixenet S.A. (Spain)
Grupo Penaflor S.A. (Argentina)
Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)
Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)
J. Garcia Carrion S.A (Spain)
Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)
LANSON-BCC (France)
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)
Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)
Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)
Remy Cointreau Group (France)
The Schenk Group (Switzerland)
Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)
Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)
The Wine Group LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New World Wines Make Robust Gains
Old World Wines Remain Major Segment
Still Wines: The Dominant Segment
Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category
Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market
Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine
Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance
New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market
Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share
Natural Wines Gain Traction
Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical
Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience
Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers
Preference for Premium Wines Soars
On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator
Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel
Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium
E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical
Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool
Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification
Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life
Canned Wine: The New Fad
Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method
Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers
Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market
Busy Lifestyles
Disposable Incomes
Urban Population
Wine-Drinking Occasions
Dining Out
Desire for Trendy Drinks
Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy
Religion
Tourism
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
World 15-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Dessert Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
World 15-Year Perspective for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 857
