U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,980.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,110.50
    +15.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.80
    -10.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.56
    -2.72 (-3.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.20
    -18.90 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.41 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1772
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2750
    -0.0150 (-1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0700
    -0.1630 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,695.47
    +866.47 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,117.86
    +128.21 (+12.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.99
    -19.96 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global Wine Markets 2021-2027 - New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wine Market to Reach $434.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wine estimated at US$326.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Still Wine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$167.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sparkling Wine segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $88 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Wine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$88 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$93.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Dessert Wine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR

In the global Dessert Wine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$53 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$62 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Alcoholic Beverages: An Introductory Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Wine: A Niche Category within the Global Alcoholic Beverages Sector

  • Wine Sector - Influenced by Myriad Factors

  • Mixed Trend in Wine Consumption Patterns

  • Diverse Range of Products Enhance the Addressable Market

  • Europe: Core Region for the Global Wine Industry

  • Wine Sector Identifies Substantial Opportunities Outside Europe

  • Global Market Outlook

  • Issues & Challenges

  • Declining Image of Alcohol Drinks among Health-Conscious Consumers

  • Climate Extremes Influence Wine Production

  • Counterfeit Wines

  • Anti-Alcohol Campaigns and Legislations

  • Competition

  • Market Structure

  • Wineries Deploy Various Different Strategies

  • Collaborations - Key to Market Success

  • Aggressive Marketing & Promotional Campaigns

  • New Product Launches: A Key Business Strategy

  • Enhancing Taste, Flavor and Quality Remains a Top Priority

  • Private Label Wines Give Stiff Competition to Leaders in Matured Markets

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Accolade Wines Australia Limited (Australia)

  • Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

  • Brown-Forman Corporation (USA)

  • Cantine Riunite & CIV S.C.Agr. (Italy)

  • Castel Group (France)

  • Caviro s.c.a (Italy)

  • Codorniu, S.A. (Spain)

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (USA)

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (USA)

  • Freixenet S.A. (Spain)

  • Grupo Penaflor S.A. (Argentina)

  • Gruppo Italiano Vini S.P.A. (Italy)

  • Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei KG (Germany)

  • J. Garcia Carrion S.A (Spain)

  • Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates, Ltd. (USA)

  • LANSON-BCC (France)

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E. (France)

  • Miguel Torres S. A (Spain)

  • Pernod Ricard Groupe (France)

  • Remy Cointreau Group (France)

  • The Schenk Group (Switzerland)

  • Treasury Wine Estates Limited (Australia)

  • Vina Concha y Toro S.A. (Chile)

  • The Wine Group LLC (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • New World Wines Make Robust Gains

  • Old World Wines Remain Major Segment

  • Still Wines: The Dominant Segment

  • Sparkling Wine Evolves into A Niche Category

  • Diverse Line of Products: Key Trait of Sparkling Wine Market

  • Champagne: Highly Distinguished Sparkling Wine

  • Prosecco's Phenomenal Performance

  • New Variants Aim to Penetrate the Market

  • Rose Wine Set to Expand Market Share

  • Natural Wines Gain Traction

  • Organic Wine: The New Growth Vertical

  • Rice Wine Seeks Global Audience

  • Fortified Wines Gain Traction among Heavy Drinkers

  • Preference for Premium Wines Soars

  • On-Trade Channel: A Potential Revenue Generator

  • Wine Sales Remain High in Off-Trade Channel

  • Retail Stores: The High-Volume Distribution Medium

  • E-Commerce Evolves into High-Potential Sales Vertical

  • Social Media Emerges as New Promotion Tool

  • Wine Market Sees Packaging Diversification

  • Bag-in-Box for Extended Shelf Life

  • Canned Wine: The New Fad

  • Bourbon Barrels: The Upcoming Wine Aging Method

  • Precision Agriculture Methods & 'Tech' Innovations to Aid Wine Grape Growers

  • Lifestyle Trends & Cultural Issues Favor Wine Market

  • Busy Lifestyles

  • Disposable Incomes

  • Urban Population

  • Wine-Drinking Occasions

  • Dining Out

  • Desire for Trendy Drinks

  • Demand for Drinks Considered as Healthy

  • Religion

  • Tourism

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Still Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Sparkling Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Dessert Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

  • World 15-Year Perspective for Fortified Wine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 857

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzoxe6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • Best of Barron’s: Retiring on Dividends, ‘the 4% Rule,’ and the ‘529’ Loophole

    Barron's Retirement is taking a summer break. To fill the void, we decided to look back at 10 of our most read stories of the first half, including pieces on how seniors can cut the cord, three-fund portfolios, and the benefits to health and wealth of working in retirement.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • ON Semiconductors Investing in its Automotive Future

    As the semiconductor shortage persists, acting as a drag on automotive and other electrical-heavy industries, the actual companies doing the chip manufacturing are baking in the high demand for their products into their future outlooks. ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) held its analyst day last Thursday, and enthusiastically announced several sectors in which it expects to see future growth. Currently, the expansion of electric vehicles (EV) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are fueling t

  • McDonald's Advises Franchisees Of Bag Supply Shortage, Encourages Use Of Trays

    McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is advising restaurant owners to serve meals on trays to customers dining inside as the fast-food chain is facing a bag supply shortage. What happened: McDonald’s told owners in a late-July message that limited bag supplies have been impacting the industry as a whole, and encouraged workers to transition to the use of trays. Almost 81% of restaurant business in the 12 months ending June 30 was made up of take-out orders, that's up 18% compared with the prior year’s p

  • Why Royal Dutch Shell Has the Most Potential of Any Big Oil Stock

    The British-Dutch oil giant offers a rich yield and trades at a discount to its U.S. peers. And there’s more potential in its shares.

  • Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

    It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to...

  • Oil Price Fundamental Weekly Forecast – COVID Curbs, Strong US Dollar to Fuel Price Slide

    Given the recent surge in global coronavirus cases, we could start to see the damage the rise has caused to demand this week.

  • Chicken producer Sanderson Farms nears $4.5 billion sale to Continental Grain, Cargill - WSJ

    The potential deal could value Sanderson Farms at $203 a share, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/3jEpIsE. According to a Reuters report from June, Sanderson Farms had drawn interest from buyers including Continental Grain, which owns a smaller chicken processor, Wayne Farms. "While we don’t comment on market rumors, Cargill is a growth company and we are always looking for new opportunities," a Cargill spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Earnings Update: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ), which a week ago released some...

  • 3 Superstar Stocks for Your Retirement Portfolio

    Having the right stocks in your portfolio can mean the difference between a joyful retirement or a stressful one.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Why Beyond Meat Plunged by 22.1% in July

    Investors are turning cautious as the plant-based meat producer faces a COVID-19 variant that may throw economies into turmoil again.

  • Target To Pay College Tuition For Over 340,000 Employees

    Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) has announced that it will help pay for the college education of its more than 340,000 full-time and part time store workers. What happened: The Retailers announced this week it is partnering with education platform Guild Education to provide access to more than 250 business-aligned programs from over 40 schools, colleges and universities. Target will also fund advanced degrees within the network of schools, paying up to $10,000 a year for masters’ programs. Target is in

  • Joint Venture with Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos backed Company

    Bluejay, the AIM and FSE listed, and OCTQB (ticker: BLLYF) traded, exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, has signed a joint venture agreement ('JV' or the 'Agreement') with KoBold Metals ('KoBold'), at the Company's Disko-Nuussuaq nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum magmatic massive sulphide project ('Disko' or the 'Disko Project') in Central West Greenland.

  • Earnings to Watch Next Week: Cable One, BioNTech, eBay, Walt Disney and Baidu in Focus

    Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release August 9-13, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as Q2 is believed to be a quarter of significant recovery, with growth accelerating and the outlook for the coming periods gradually improving.

  • Competition watchdog warns Groupon faces court over refunds

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said an investigation found that customers entitled to refunds were offered vouchers instead.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 8th, 2021

    Following Saturday’s breakout, a Bitcoin move back through to $45,000 levels would support another breakout, as the Bitcoin bulls eye a return to $50,000.