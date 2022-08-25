Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market Report (2022 to 2028) - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Company Logo

Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wine Packaging Boxes Market, by product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As the pandemic forced restaurants and bars to close all over the country and restricted consumers from dining in hotels, restaurants, more wine than ever before was ordered online last year as consumers were left with dine in their own homes.

The mandatory stay-at-home orders forced many consumers to buy wines online thus having a wide selection of wines across regions without being bound by limited wine selection from shelves of their local retail shops. The e-commerce sector will register a positive growth as more wineries are investing in digital marketing strategies.

According to a report published by 'The Direct-to-Consumer Wine Shipping Report' in collaboration with Sovos ShipCompliant and Wines Vines Analytics cited that the direct-to-consumer (DtC) was the most utilized sales channel as they don't have wholesalers and retailers to share their profit margins with. The report analyzed a shipment data from more than 1,100 U.S. wineries to consumers for each month and marked a shipment number of around 40 million over the course of the year of 2020.



The 'DtC' channel did face difficulties, irregularities due to the pandemic like any other sector, but also at the same time benefited from home isolation orders. Most of the wine bottles are made of glass and need to be handled with care before, during and after the shipment, and here's when packaging boxes come into play.

The increasing shipment activities have bolstered the production of packaging boxes, according the same report, around 8.39 million cases of wine were shipped to consumers for the year of 2020 in US which was 27% more than the previous year which led 'DtC' to be the most dominant sales channel. The average price of the bottled wine shipped in 2020 also decreased by 9.5% that is around $37.72 per bottle which further led to the increased demand of wines and its shipment activities and also caused a reduced visitation to wineries, restaurants favoring the stay at home orders.



Key features of the study:

Story continues

This report provides in-depth analysis of wine packaging boxes market, and provides market size (US$ Million and Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the global wine packaging boxes market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Super Wood Touch, Acorn Paper Products, DS Smith, International Paper, DIGRAF, Smurfit Kappa, MosPackaging, Golden State Box Factory, Riverside paper Co., Cross Country Box Co. Inc., Sealed Air, Taylor Box, ALPPM, Evergreen, Spirited Shipper.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global wine packaging boxes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wine packaging boxes market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel

Market Snippet, By Country/Region

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market- COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Paper

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Wooden

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Polypropylene

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Kraft Paper

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Online Retail

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.

Offline Retail

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.

7. Global Wine Packaging Boxes Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2022, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2017 - 2028

North America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

By Country

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Country, 2017 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

By Country

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2022, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Sub-Region, 2017 - 2028

Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn)

By Country/Region

Middle East

Africa

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Super Wood Touch

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Acorn Paper Products

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

DS Smith

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

International Paper

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

DIGRAF

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Smurfit Kappa

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

MosPackaging

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Golden State Box Factory

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Riverside paper Co

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Cross Country Box Co. Inc

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Evergreen

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Sealed Air

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Taylor Box

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

ALPPM

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Spirited Shipper

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8ws66

Attachment

