Global Wiper Systems Market to 2028: Featuring Mitsuba, Robert Bosch, Trico Products, Valeo and Wexco Industries Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wiper Systems Market by Type, Vehicle, Component, Sales Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global wiper systems market size reached US$ 8.94 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 12.09 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.16% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Albany Magneto Equipment Inc

  • Cardone Industries

  • Doga SA

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Faurecia SE)

  • Mitsuba Corporation

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd

  • The Matador Company Limited

  • Trico Products

  • Valeo

  • Wexco Industries Inc.

Technological advancements, increasing sales of passenger and commercial automobiles, and rising cases of road accidents are some of the major factors positively influencing the market.

Wiper systems are integrated electromechanical systems used for removing rain, snow, ice, and debris from the windscreen of vehicles. They are manufactured using rubber, aluminum, and steel, which are readily available at low cost. They comprise a wiper drive and two wiper arms with spray nozzles wherein the drive moves the two wiper arms at a certain angle across the windshield and permits a clear view of the surroundings.

They also include a rubber wiping lip that offers an optimal wiping result. They help mitigate driving distractions, improve visibility, prevent vehicle collisions, and enhance the safety of drivers and passengers. At present, rain-sensing wiper systems are gaining traction across the globe and are widely employed in cars, trucks, metro trains, and certain aircraft and watercraft with a cabin.

The increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe on account of the growing population represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising expenditure capacity of individuals and improving standards of living are catalyzing the demand for luxury vehicles with premium features.

Apart from this, the introduction of various technological advancements in the wiper system and the development of rain-sensing wipers are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Rain wipers detect rain and then activate the car wiper motor through a microcontroller-based circuit and prevent distraction caused by adverse weather conditions while driving. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of rear wipers in sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with an upright rear window that collects dust, dirt, and snow because of aerodynamics is contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward electric vehicles (EVs) due to rising environmental concerns is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of wiper systems. Besides this, numerous automobile manufacturers are continuously funding digital marketing campaigns and promotional activities through social media posts and online videos to attract a wider consumer base, which, in turn, is impelling the market growth.

Moreover, the rising focus and increasing investments by leading automobile companies in various research and development (R&D) activities to improve the safety standards of passengers is propelling the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global wiper systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global wiper systems market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • Which countries represent the most attractive wiper systems markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

  • What is the competitive structure of the global wiper systems market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global wiper systems market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Wiper Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Traditional Wiper System

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rain Sensing Wiper System

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Vehicle

7.1 Passenger Cars

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Commercial Vehicles

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Component

8.1 Windshield Wiper

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Wiper Motor

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Rain Sensor

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Sales Channel

9.1 Aftermarket

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 OEM

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

11.1 Overview

11.2 Drivers

11.3 Restraints

11.4 Opportunities

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nxffa8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wiper-systems-market-to-2028-featuring-mitsuba-robert-bosch-trico-products-valeo-and-wexco-industries-among-others-301771551.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

