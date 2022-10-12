Global Wipes Market to 2031 - Featuring Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark and Procter and Gamble Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wipes Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Product, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wipes market.



The global wipes market is expected to grow from $18.09 billion in 2021 to $19.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The market is expected to grow to $26.45 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the wipes market are Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc..



The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.



The main types of wipes are disposable wipes and non-disposable wipes. Disposable wipes are nonwoven textiles that have been saturated with water and gentle cleansing chemicals used for baby care, hand washing, feminine and other personal cleansing. The various products include baby, facial & cosmetic, hand and body, flushable, others that are used by household sector, industrial sector and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the wipes market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the wipes market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased demand for specialty wipes and wet wipes is a key factor driving the growth of the wipes market. Specialty wipes have multiple applications, from household to industrial including aerospace, while, wet wipes can be used for various purposes such as cleansing, hygiene, and skincare among others. Wet wipes are one of the best hygienic options for cleaning babies as they are fragile on sensitive children's bodies.

Story continues

Manufacturers such as Pigeon offer products for children, such as anti-mosquito wet tissues. These mosquito repellent wet tissues and wipes are used to avoid mosquito bites and infectious diseases like malaria, dengue and other infections. These wipes can be easily carried to any place and used for both babies and adults for their sanitizing and easy cleaning benefits. Companies including Petkin, Wetnaps and other national wet wipes companies are selling wet wipes for even pets. Therefore, the increased demand for specialty wipes is expected to drive the growth of the wipes market.



The environmental threat is a key factor hampering the growth of the wipes market. Typically, the wipes are composed of a fabric like cotton blended together with plastic resins including polyester or polypropylene that are not biodegradable. According to Thames21, a leading waterways charity in London reported that around 23,000 wet wipes from one stretch of the Thames foreshore and 473 bin bags of wet wipes from the foreshore in Barnes, West London were removed in March 2019. Therefore, the environmental threat is expected to hinder the growth of the wipes market during the forecast period.



The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly. Bey Bee, a progressive child care company brand, launched India's first toxin-free baby wipes. These toxin-free wipes are distributed in all prominent web stores such as amazon, flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm etc.



In October 2021, Ecolab Inc., the American based provider of water, hygiene and energy technologies and services acquired National Wiper Alliance for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Ecolab aimed to expand its contract manufacturing business of producing several disinfecting wipes products. National Wiper Alliance is a wipes manufacturing facility headquartered at North Carolina, USA.



The countries covered in the wipes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wipes Market Characteristics



3. Wipes Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Wipes



5. Wipes Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Wipes Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Wipes Forecast Market, 2021 - 2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Wipes Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wipes Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Wipes Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Wipes Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



7. Wipes Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wipes Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wipes Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2iije

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



