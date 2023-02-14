The Global Wireless Access Point Market is forecast to grow by $6961.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Wireless Access Point Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the wireless access point market and is forecast to grow by $6961.75 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Our report on the wireless access point market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the development of smart cities, an increase in internet protocol (IP) traffic, and the adoption of cloud computing.



The wireless access point market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gateways or routers

• Dependent AP

• Independent AP



By End-user

• Enterprises

• Consumers



By Type

• Indoor

• Outdoor



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in 5G investments as one of the prime reasons driving the wireless access point market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of wi-fi-certified products and growing M&A initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the wireless access point market covers the following areas:

• Wireless access point market sizing

• Wireless access point market forecast

• Wireless access point market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless access point market vendors that include Avaya Holdings Corp., Cambium Networks Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., D Link Corp., Edgecore Networks Corp., EnGenius Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Kontron AG, Netgear Inc., Signellent Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., Sophos Ltd., SRA Holdings Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TP-Link Corp. Ltd., Ubiquiti Inc., and Zyxel Communications Corp. Also, the wireless access point market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

