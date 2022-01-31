U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

The Global Wireless Connectivity Market is expected to grow by $ 53.01 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the wireless connectivity market and it is poised to grow by $ 53. 01 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.

New York, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Connectivity Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225669/?utm_source=GNW
10% during the forecast period. Our report on the wireless connectivity market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the development of smart cities and increasing adoption of smart connected home systems. In addition, increase in the development of smart cities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The wireless connectivity market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The wireless connectivity market is segmented as below:
By Type
• WPAN
• WLAN
• GNSS

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the high Internet penetration with increasing online contentas one of the prime reasons driving the wireless connectivity market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wireless connectivity market covers the following areas:
• Wireless connectivity market sizing
• Wireless connectivity market forecast
• Wireless connectivity market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless connectivity market vendors that include Broadcom Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the wireless connectivity market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06225669/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


