Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Chargers Market Outlook Report 2022-2027: Analysis by Type, Vehicle Type, Power Supply Range, Charging System, and Geography

Dublin, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Electric Vehicle Chargers: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report has segmented the wireless charging market for electric vehicles by type, vehicle type, power supply range, charging system, and geography.

The report provides an overview of the global market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by type, vehicle type, power supply range, charging system, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of wireless charging for electric vehicle solution providers.

The report covers the market for the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

The report estimates the global market for EV wireless chargers in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes wireless charging for the electric vehicle development platform and associated services associated with the platform.

Report Includes

An overview of the global wireless charging market for electric vehicles (EVs)

Estimation of the actual market size for EV wireless chargers, and their corresponding market share analysis based on type, vehicle type, power supply range, charging system, and region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the global wireless charging market for EVs through 2027

Updated information on historical, current, and future market scenarios and also covers leading companies with information on the charging system, business footprint, revenue, etc.

A relevant patent analysis with top patent applicants in EV wireless chargers by each major category

Company profiles of the leading global players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Report

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Analyst's Credentials

1.4 Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.2 Market Restraints

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors in the Market for Ev Wireless Chargers

3.2.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

3.2.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

3.3 Patent Analysis

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies/Opportunities

4.1 Autonomous Charging

4.2 V2G Ev Charging Stations

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Charger Type, Vehicle Type, Power Supply Range, and Charging System

5.1 Types of Ev Wireless Chargers

5.1.1 Commercial Charging Station

5.1.2 Home Charging Unit

5.2 Market for Ev Wireless Chargers, by Vehicle Type

5.2.1 Commercial Vehicle

5.2.2 Passenger Car

5.3 Market for Ev Wireless Chargers, by Power Supply Range

5.3.1 3 Kw to Less Than 11 Kw

5.3.2 11 Kw to 50 Kw

5.3.3 More Than 50 Kw

5.4 Market for Ev Wireless Chargers, by Charging System

5.4.1 Magnetic Power Transfer

5.4.2 Capacitive Power Transfer

5.4.3 Inductive Power Transfer

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Market for Ev Wireless Chargers, by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 South America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategic Analysis

7.1.1 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Continental AG

Hevo Inc.

Inductev

Ipt Technology GmbH

Mojo Mobility Inc.

Plugless Power Inc.

Tgood Global Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Witricity Corp.

Zte Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2vxmq

