U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.00
    +9.75 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,567.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,604.00
    +34.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.62
    -0.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0565
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.21
    +1.92 (+8.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2285
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6600
    +0.1100 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,999.14
    -172.66 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.79
    -7.46 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.90
    -7.73 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Global Wireless Headphone Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Imagine Marketing, Bose, Dell and Dolby Laboratories Among Others

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wireless Headphone Market

Global Wireless Headphone Market
Global Wireless Headphone Market

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Headphone Market By Price Point, By Technology, By Headphone Type, By Distribution Channel, By Category, By Application, By Device Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless headphone market was valued at $42,693.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $156,501.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.4%.

The wireless headphone industry is currently driven by portable music systems, such as best noise cancelling earbuds, bluetooth noise cancelling headphones, tablets, and portable music players.

Further, advancements and innovations have resulted in the development of sophisticated noise cancellation features, which have further added to the popularity. The industry dynamics are changing rapidly with the trend for affordable and compact headphones. The North American market is estimated to witness steady growth owing to early technology adoption and market maturity.

The emergence of active noise cancellation techniques resulting in minimization of any distortion caused while listening, providing an improved listening experience to the consumers, is estimated to fuel the market growth. Increase in consumer disposable income, especially in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, is expected to significantly propel the market demand. In addition, an upsurge in adoption rate across gyms and offices is anticipated to drive the market demand over the next seven years.

One of the most effective media for brands to raise awareness and increase sales has been shown to be television. However, extravagant applications are preferable. In order to create an unstoppable force for content producers, distributors, and brands worldwide, OTT apps, or those that stream video without a cable box, combine the scale and flexibility of the internet with the reach and power of traditional pay-TV.

Despite the fact that 70% of customers subscribe to at least one major OTT service like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Hulu, many consumers still turn to alternative media outlets to meet their content needs. Your brand can step in to close the gaps in that situation. Every day, hundreds of small and medium-sized companies release OTT apps. Therefore, owing to the growth of OTT and entertainment the demand for high sound quality have raised which is fuelling the market of wireless headphones in the process.

The growing demand for wireless headphones, increase in trade restrictions, and intense rivalry are hurting the growth of the wireless market, resulting in deterioration of product quality and increasing the sale of fake wireless headphones in the market. In recent years, wireless headphones have become fashion accessories or status symbols that boast big name brands and big price tags to match.

Small scale business owners enter the market, and due to high fluctuation in the prices, they make cheap copies and counterfeits to make a good profit margin for themselves. On the other hand, the reputed brand's products cost a fortune, and consumers are keen to look for products that are low in cost. The rising demand for products from a reputed brand at a low cost and the higher discounts provided on e-commerce websites and retail stores in the market give rise to the sale of counterfeit products.

However, availability of numerous options are fostering the market growth. More diversity than ever before is available. Wireless earbuds range in price from around $30 for the JLab Go Air to over $400 for the Bowers & Wilkins PI7. If you need rugged wireless earbuds for working out, buy a pair with a high IP rating like the Jaybird Vista 2 or Jabra Elite Active 75t. Alternatively, users can get the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Bose QuietComfort Buds if you desire noise cancellation. The UE Fits are wireless earbuds that are essentially custom-molded to fit your ears if you can't find any that do.

The key market players included in the wireless headphones market analysis are Apple, Inc, ASUSTeK Computers Inc., Imagine Marketing Limited., Bose Corporation, Dell Inc., Dolby Laboratories, Inc., Demant Group, Hifiman Corporation, HP Inc, Logitech, Mivi, Lenovo, BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd, Philips NV., Samsung, Skullcandy, Sony, TCL, Xiomi

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the wireless headphone market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing wireless headphone market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the wireless headphone market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wireless headphone market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

970

Forecast Period

2021 - 2031

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$42693.9 million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031

$156501.9 million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

13.9%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
1.1.Report description
1.2.Key market segments
1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders
1.4.Research Methodology
1.4.1.Secondary research
1.4.2.Primary research
1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1.Key findings of the study
2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Pricing Analysis
3.8.Value Chain Analysis

CHAPTER 4: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY PRICE POINT
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Economic
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Premium
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Ultra Premium
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Bluetooth
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Infrared (IR)
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Radiofrequency (RF)
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Kleer
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY HEADPHONE TYPE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Over-ear
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 On-ear
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 In-ear
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Market size and forecast
7.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket
7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3 Market analysis by country
7.3 Independent Retail Stores
7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3 Market analysis by country
7.4 E-commerce
7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3 Market analysis by country
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY CATEGORY
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Market size and forecast
8.2 Branded
8.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3 Market analysis by country
8.3 Private Label
8.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
8.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 9: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Market size and forecast
9.2 Entertainment
9.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.2.3 Market analysis by country
9.3 Gaming
9.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.3.3 Market analysis by country
9.4 Fitness
9.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.4.3 Market analysis by country
9.5 Virtual Reality
9.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.5.3 Market analysis by country
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
9.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
9.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 10: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY DEVICE APPLICATION
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 Market size and forecast
10.2 Smartphones
10.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
10.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
10.2.3 Market analysis by country
10.3 Laptops
10.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
10.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
10.3.3 Market analysis by country
10.4 Desktop
10.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
10.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
10.4.3 Market analysis by country
10.5 Others
10.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
10.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
10.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 11: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 12: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY

CHAPTER 13: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY END USER GENERATION

CHAPTER 14: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY INGRESS PROTECTION

CHAPTER 15: WIRELESS HEADPHONE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 16: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Top winning strategies
16.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
16.4. Competitive Dashboard
16.5. Competitive Heatmap
16.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 17: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hs5k54

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Expansion in the European market hinges on Nio's ability to provide technologically advanced EVs at competitive prices.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • BofA warns hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector to preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Possible bearish signals as NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) insiders disposed of US$153m worth of stock

    In the last year, many NVIDIA Corporation ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Top-Rated Stocks Could Shine in 2023

    As we head into the final stretch of 2022, with less than three weeks until we turn the page to 2023, the markets and the economy are sending a series of mixed signals. Stocks have leveled out somewhat over the past month, with reduced volatility compared to the previous six months. At the same time, investors must consider the economic signals – especially persistently high inflation and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision this week. It’s a difficult environment for ma

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    This bank stock was beaten down this year for understandable reasons. But the selling effort went too far.

  • The Block CEO resigns after reports of undisclosed loans from Alameda Research

    Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto news outlet The Block, resigned after reports revealed that he received undisclosed multi-million dollar loans from Alameda Research.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • Stock Market’s Defining Moment Arrives With CPI, Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the week everyone’s been waiting for. With the release a key measure of inflation, the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell’s comments afterward, investors are hoping to finally have a clear view of what’s ahead for a beaten-down stock market and economy in 2023.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Rivian says it won’t go forward with Mercedes-Benz deal three months after agreeing to it

    Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Monday said it won't go forward with a plan to make electric vans in Europe with Mercedes-Benz, just three months after agreeing to the pact.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer When Fed Prints 'Trillions Of Fake Dollars'

    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki says that people who own Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will end up wealthier than those he describes as "fake money savers," and encourages his Twitter follower to purchase the apex crypto. In a Friday tweet, Kiyosaki said Bitcoin holders would likely get richer when the Fed changes its monetary policy and begins to print more money. PENSIONS next global LEHMANN. What are you going to do? Will you get richer or poorer? People who own gold, silver, Bitcoin will

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Beat the Market

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has absolutely sizzled this year. The biotech stock has more than doubled, with most of the gain coming in just the last couple of months. It should file for FDA approvals of AXS-07 in treating migraine and AXS-14 in treating fibromyalgia next year as well.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A bull market will eventually replace this bear market. While it's a fool's errand to try to time the market, it's still a good idea to prepare for the next upswing by owning stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from a shift in market sentiment and a macroeconomic tailwind. Below are three top stocks that look ready to soar in the next bull market, and I'd feel comfortable owning any of them in an extended bear market as well.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $50,000 in Right Now

    Investors should always remain aware of their risk tolerance, which becomes increasingly important as your position sizes grow and the stakes become larger. Technology conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) dominates the internet; its Google search engine conducts 92% of the world's internet searches, a fantastic stat because it shows that no company on earth has been able to set up a notable competitor in any market. Alphabet generates tons of profitable revenue by selling ads to its internet audience; the company's done $282 billion in revenue over the past year, and $62 billion of that (22%) becomes free cash flow, profits that Alphabet can add to its financial war chest.

  • Anti-Tesla Investors Hit The Jackpot

    Investors who bet on a decline in the electric vehicle maker's stock price in the short term have won the jackpot.

  • How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000?

    Investing involves a series of constant tradeoffs and careful planning, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Different investments will provide different potential payouts over time. So when looking at how much interest you can earn with $200,000, the answer is … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can I Earn On $200,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Generate Monster Passive Income

    Warren Buffett probably doesn't think much about passive income when he invests. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio includes a handful of dividend stocks that deliver monster yields at today's share prices. Berkshire Hathaway initiated a position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) earlier this year.