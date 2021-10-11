U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Qualcomm, ABB and Ruckus Wireless Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wireless Mesh Network Market (2021-2026) by Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13%.

Key factors such as the development of smart cities and smart devices, industrial applications, and advancements in the wireless communication sector have been driving the overall Wireless Mesh Network market growth. Security applications have a high demand for improved coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop, high-speed short-distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems. These requirements are fulfilled by WMN, and thus augmenting the WMN market growth in security applications.

Conversely, data security and privacy concerns, high cost of installation are the major restraints for the market growth. Technical issues are the challenges faced by the WMN market. The recent developments, new product launches, and product innovations, and mergers and acquisitions are undertaken by the major market players are expected to boost the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rapid Demand for Bandwidth Requirement

  • Growing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices

  • Need for A Consistent and Stable Network

  • Reduction in the Cost of Connected Devices

  • Increasing Connectivity in The Mobiles and Handsets, Due to Artificial Intelligence

Restraints

  • Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Adoption of Advanced Networking Technologies Among SMEs

  • Potential Growth Opportunities for Security System Integrators

  • The Development of Infrastructure and Smart Cities

Challenges

  • Lack of Standards for Interconnectivity and Interoperability

The Global Wireless Mesh Network Market is segmented further based on Component, Mesh Design, Service, Radio Frequency, Application, End-use, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Qualcomm, ABB, Qorvo, Cisco, Ruckus Wireless, Aruba Networks, Wirepas, Firetide, Strix Systems, Lumen Radio, Concentris Systems, Fluidmesh Networks, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Wireless Mesh Network Market.

  • The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Physical Appliances
6.3 Mesh Platforms
6.4 Services

7 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Mesh Design
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Infrastructure Wireless Mesh
7.3 AD-HOC Mesh

8 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Deployment and Provisioning
8.3 Network Planning
8.4 Network Security
8.5 Network Analytics
8.6 Support and Maintenance
8.7 Network Testing
8.8 Network Consulting
8.9 Network Optimization

9 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Radio Frequency
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sub 1 GHZ Band
9.3 2.4 GHZ Band
9.4 4.9 GHZ Band
9.5 5 GHZ Band

10 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Video Streaming and Surveillance
10.3 Telecommunication
10.4 Disaster Management and Public Safety
10.5 Smart Mobility
10.6 Border Security (GPS Tracking)
10.7 Smart Manufacturing
10.7.1 Workforce and Asset Tracking
10.7.2 Predictive Maintenance
10.7.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
10.7.4 Other Smart Manufacturing Applications
10.8 Smart Building and Home Automation
10.9 Others

11 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By End use
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Education
11.3 Government
11.4 HealthCare
11.5 Hospitality
11.6 Mining
11.7 Oil & Gas
11.8 Transportation & Logistics
11.9 Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses
11.10 Others

12 Global Wireless Mesh Network Market, By Geography

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & funding

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Qualcomm
14.2 ABB
14.3 Qorvo
14.4 Cisco Systems
14.5 Ruckus Wireless
14.6 Aruba Networks
14.7 Synapse Wireless
14.8 Wirepas
14.9 Rajant Corporation
14.10 Strix Systems
14.11 Cambium Networks
14.12 Firetide
14.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
14.14 Fluidmesh Networks
14.15 Concentris Systems
14.16 SCAN RF Projects
14.17 Lumen radio,
14.18 ValuePoint Networks
14.19 Proxim Wireless
14.20 Winncom Technologies Corp
14.21 Trilliant Holdings Inc.
14.22 Filament
14.23 Veniam
14.24 Hype Labs
14.25 Quantenna Communications, Inc

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svv8jr

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wireless-mesh-network-market-2021-to-2026---featuring-qualcomm-abb-and-ruckus-wireless-among-others-301397079.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

