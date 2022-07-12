U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Global wireless network test equipment market size to grow at 8.9% CAGR through 2028

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·5 min read
The recent comprehensive assessment of ‘Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market’ sheds light on multiple variables influencing the market dynamics and shaping the growth trajectory during 2022-2028.

Pune, India, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global wireless network test equipment market size is slated to expand at 8.9% CAGR over the next six years, thus reaching a valuation of USD 7,950 million by the end of 2028.


The document divides the marketplace based on type and application and reveals the growth rate estimates for the speculated timeframe. To give a better depiction, several regions are analyzed  to understand the trends and identify opportunities for expansion.

Details about the key companies along with their strategic approaches and latest developments are incorporated in the report to assist the new entrants, future investors, as well as existing players receive a precise demonstration of the market competitive scenario.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5042762/

An array of determinants are responsible for the expansion of the market such as surging volume of data generated across the world, rising demand for better infrastructure solutions, and soaring use of innovative technologies like the Internet of things (IoT) in a myriad of end-use verticals.

For those unaware, network test equipment is used to scrutinize and test the network, telecommunication services, and telephone systems. They help in improving the performance of the network by probing every aspect.

Growing automation processes and the proliferation of internet paving the way for extensive digitization are fueling the development of worldwide wireless network test equipment market to a great extent.

Besides, supportive government initiatives, increasing population base, combined with efforts for enhancing the infrastructure are estimated to bolster the gross margins for industry through the study period.

Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5042762/

Segmental Overview:

In terms of equipment type, the industry is categorized into the following verticals: site test equipment, drive test equipment, monitoring equipment, SON testing equipment, and OSS with geolocation equipment among others.

As per reliable estimates, OSS (operations support system) with geolocation equipment segment is reckoned to grow decently in the coming years, owing to wider usage of the equipment by telecom service providers for supporting functions like fault management, network configuration, service provisioning, and network inventory for managing their network.

Regional Analysis:

Seasoned researchers cite that North America wireless network test equipment market is poised to record modest growth over 2022-2028, on account of flourishing telecommunication sector in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as profitable avenue in the forthcoming years, owing to large base of telecom subscribers, and extensive integration of IoT technology.

Competitive Dashboard:

The established players bolstering the competitive scope of global wireless network test equipment industry are Viavi Solutions, Inc., Accuver Co., Ltd., Spirent Communications plc, Amdocs Limited, Sandvine Incorporated, Anritsu Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, NETSCOUT Systems, Inc., EXFO, Inc., Mobileum, Inc. (SIGOS), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Keysight Technologies, Inc., and Infovista SAS among others.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-wireless-network-test-equipment-market-2022-industry-briefing

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • Site Test Equipment

  • Drive Test Equipment

  • Monitoring Equipment

  • SON Testing Equipment

  • OSS With Geolocation Equipment

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Rest of the world

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2022-2028)

  • Viavi Solutions, Inc.

  • Accuver Co., Ltd.

  • Spirent Communications plc

  • Amdocs Limited

  • Sandvine Incorporated

  • Anritsu Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Ericsson AB

  • NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

  • EXFO, Inc.

  • Mobileum, Inc. (SIGOS)

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies, Inc.

  • Infovista SAS

Table of Content:

Part 1. Summary

Part 2. Introduction

  • Study period

  • Geographical scope

  • Market segmentation

Part 3. Wireless network test equipment market overview

Part 4. Market breakdown by equipment type

  • Drive test equipment

  • Monitoring equipment

  • OSS with geolocation equipment

  • Site test equipment

  • SON testing equipment

  • Others

Part 5. Market breakdown by region

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

Part 6. Key companies

Related Report:

Network Automation Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 - 2028

The network automation market is speculated to exhibit robust progress by 2028 owing to widespread adoption of cloud-based services across key regions. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the industry landscape with the advent of completely automated remote offices, increasing emphasis on cloud strategies, and the necessity to develop new communications software tools. This has led to an influx of investment from network automation solution vendors, which has accelerated market growth in recent years. On the regional front, the LATAM network automation market is poised to gain notable traction, developing at a CAGR of more than 30% through the assessment period. Proliferation of data center networks across the region is expected to foster market expansion.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://www.alpenhornnews.com/


