U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.00
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,097.00
    -26.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,767.00
    +8.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.80
    -1.90 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8510
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,399.66
    -721.14 (-1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.25
    -32.09 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.95
    +1.58 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Global Wireless Power Transmission Market to 2024 - Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Power Transmission Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the wireless power transmission market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphone, notebook, tablet, wearable electronic, and electric vehicle charging applications. The global wireless power transmission market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 23% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer preference for wireless connectivity, growth in electric vehicles, and increasing need for effective charging systems.

A more than 150 pages report is developed to help in your business decisions. to learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the wireless power transmission market, then read this report.

The study includes the wireless power transmission market size and forecast for the global Wireless Power Transmission market through 2024, segmented by technology, implementation, application, and region.

Some of the wireless power transmission companies profiled in this report include Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK Corporation, Texas Instruments, Nucurrent, and Witricity Corporation.

Some of the features of Wireless Power Transmission Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

  • Market size estimates: Wireless power transmission market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

  • Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application

  • Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by technology, implementation, application, and region

  • Regional analysis: Wireless power transmission market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

  • Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

  • Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, wireless power transmission in the wireless power transmission market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global wireless power transmission by technology (near-field technology [inductive, magnetic resonance, and capacitive coupling/conductive] and far-field technology [microwave/rf, and laser/infrared]), implementation (integrated and aftermarket), application (receiver and transmitter), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?
Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?
Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?
Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?
Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology
3.3.1: Near-Field Technology
3.3.1.1: Inductive
3.3.1.2: Magnetic Resonance
3.3.1.3: Capacitive Coupling/Conductive
3.3.2: Far-Field Technology
3.3.2.1: Microwave/RF
3.3.2.2: Laser/Infrared
3.4: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation
3.4.1: Integrated
3.4.2: Aftermarket
3.5: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application
3.5.1: Receiver
3.5.2: Transmitter

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Region
4.2: North American Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.2.1: Market by Application: Receiver and Transmitter
4.2.2: Market by Implementation: Integrated and Aftermarket
4.2.3: United States Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.2.4: Canadian Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.2.5: Mexican Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.3: European Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.3.1: Market by Application: Receiver and Transmitter
4.3.2: Market by Implementation: Integrated and Aftermarket
4.3.3: German Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.3.4: Italian Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.3.5: The UK Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.4: APAC Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.4.1: Market by Application: Receiver and Transmitter
4.4.2: Market by Implementation: Integrated and Aftermarket
4.4.3: Chinese Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.4.4: Indian Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.4.5: Japanese Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.5: ROW Wireless Power Transmission Market
4.5.1: Market by Application: Receiver and Transmitter
4.5.2: Market by Implementation: Integrated and Aftermarket

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Technology
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Implementation
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Wireless Power Transmission Market by region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Wireless Power Transmission Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Wireless Power Transmission Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Integrated Device Technology
7.2: Qualcomm
7.3: Samsung Electronics
7.4: TDK Corporation
7.5: Texas Instruments
7.6: Nucurrent
7.7: Witricity Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5pywq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • 3 beaten-down Warren Buffett stocks poised to pop in 2022 — if you're nervous about all-time highs, these bargains are perfect for your portfolio

    Scared of sky-high stock prices? These dirt-cheap stocks are good bets for 2022.

  • Why Shares of ARK Innovation ETF, Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Struggled This Week

    Fintech and tech stocks slid on revelations from the Federal Reserve's December minutes released this week.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tilray expected to grow sales sequentially but remain in the red

    Analysts predict Tilray will post a loss despite sequential sales growth as the Canadian cannabis business readies its second-quarter results

  • Be Sure To Check Out Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Accenture plc ( NYSE:ACN ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    In 2021, the metaverse emerged as the next big thing in the investing world. This project is still in its early stages, but two stocks that can help investors profit from it in the future are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, changed its name in October 2021 to signal its desire to focus on building the metaverse.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    For those holding stock in many growth companies, 2021 wasn't what they may have hoped. For growth stock investors, the beginning of 2022 presents some opportunities to buy stocks that have a bright future but have seen their stocks beaten down by the market. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) started 2021 strong and saw its stock price top $490 a share at one point this summer.