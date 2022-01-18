Abstract: Global Wireless Sensors Market to Reach US$10. 1 Billion by the Year 2026 . Wireless sensor networks are groups of dedicated and spatially distributed sensors that monitor and record the environment`s physical situations and enable centralized organization of the collected information.

Wireless sensor networks can be easily deployed and they are much cheaper compared to traditional wired networks. WSN emerged as a suitable option for the industrial sector, owing to its high return on investments and low replacement costs, which in turn increase the scalability and reliability of the mesh networking. The major factors driving growth include the increasing need for remote monitoring; and the growing market for end-user industries, including aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, BFSI, and healthcare. The increasing adoption of wireless sensor networks by the health care industry is driven by the critical role that these networks play in the development of new technologies for supporting diagnostics, therapy and in patient monitoring. As health care systems develop, the demand for medical devices capable of measuring routine activities and leveraging sensors installed in emergency rooms for collecting critical data, as well as for data analytics solutions, is expected to increase.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Sensors estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period. Automotive & Transportation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.6% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Wireless Sensors market. The emerging adoption of wireless pressure sensors by the automotive and health care industries is the primary factor fueling growth within the wireless pressure sensors market. Utmost reliability and high quality are always the priority of automotive industry. because of emerging applications, including vehicle dynamics control, tire pressure monitoring, external airbag deployments, offline navigation, and so on, wireless pressure sensors are being increasingly adopted by the automotive industry. The healthcare industry is continuously taking measures for developing advanced technology with enhanced designs for continuous patient monitoring, which fuels the market in the next years.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2026



The Wireless Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$404.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.



Aerospace & Defense Segment to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



With the ever-rising budget on defense, wireless sensors are a growing technology area with a wide scope of application in the aerospace & defense industry. It is vital to monitor the integrated vehicle health monitoring (IVHM) of aerospace vehicles for the safety of the crew and the vehicle. Different types of sensors are utilized for various purposes. For instance, pressure sensors check the pressure in the cabin of the aircraft, temperature sensors check the temperature of the engine as well as motor parts. In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$602.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$179.8 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 13.2% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 129 Featured)



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Company

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Company

Honeywell Sensing and Control

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Sensors COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal

An Introduction to Wireless Sensors

Types of Wireless Sensors

Wireless Network Topologies

Traditional Wireless Sensor Protocols

Wireless Sensors Enable IoT Infrastructure

Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Review

EXHIBIT 2: World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile

Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine

Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office

Automation & Communication, and Other Markets

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Wide Product Assortment Key to Unique and Niche Usage of

Wireless Sensors

Analysis by End-Use: Healthcare, The Fastest Moving Segment

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Future of Sensor Technology

Wireless Sensor Networks - A Hot Technology

Recent Advances in Wireless Technology

Wireless Sensors and Internet of Things

EXHIBIT 3: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 4: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Evolving LPWAN Guidelines for Wireless Detectors

Wireless Sensor Innovation in the Internet of Things

Wireless Temperature Sensor: A Path-breaking Measurement Tool

Market Drivers for Wireless Temperature Sensors

Temperature Sensors Designed for Varied Use

Polymer-based Wearable Temperature Sensor Provides Desirable

Features and Flexibility

Wireless Pressure Sensors Find Extensive Usage in Multitude of

Industries

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 5: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Aerospace & Defense to Drive Growth in the Wireless Sensors Market

EXHIBIT 7: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2001 through 2020

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 9: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Wireless Sensors in Healthcare Vertical

Wireless Sensors Playing Key Role in Revolutionizing Wearable

Technologies

Key Developments in the Market

Polymer-based Wireless Wearable Temperature Sensor for Health

Monitoring

Liquid Metal Wearable Pressure Sensors for Healthcare Application

Stretchable Wireless Sensor for Medical Sector

Innovations in the Wireless Infant Sensors Domain

Wireless Monitoring in Energy and Oil & Gas Industry

Wireless Sensors for Building Automation

Wireless Sensors in Agriculture and Food Industries

EXHIBIT 11: World Arable Land (in Million Ha): 1961-2050

EXHIBIT 12: Agriculture as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2018)



