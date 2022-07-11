U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.32
    -40.06 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,199.08
    -139.07 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,421.91
    -213.40 (-1.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.34
    -27.02 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.88
    -2.91 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.70
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    -0.08 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0075
    -0.0108 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    -0.1060 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0144 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4940
    +1.4140 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,402.24
    -547.95 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.48
    -3.49 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.94
    -13.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,812.30
    +295.11 (+1.11%)
     

Global Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement Market to Witness Nearly USD 220.49 Billion Growth by 2026 | SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Intelligence Report provides key information about the market. For instance, the Wireless Telecom Services Market will grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during 2022-2026.

Wireless Telecom Services Market
Wireless Telecom Services Market

Key Players in the Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Include: America Movil, AT&T, and Bharti Enterprises.

Get a detailed competitor analysis on our sample report: Download Now

Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement Market Analysis

  • Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

Get a FREE sample report to know more

Insights Delivered into the Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement Market

  • This market intelligence report on Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement answers to all the critical problems faced by investors who seek cost-saving opportunities in a competitive market. It also offers actionable anecdotes on the industry structure and supply market forecasts including highlights of the top vendors in this market. Our procurement experts have determined effective category pricing strategies that are attuned to the dynamics of this market which can be leveraged to maximize revenue generation against minimum investments on the products.

The reports help buyers understand:

  • Global and regional spend potential for Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement for the period of 2022-2026

  • Risk management and sustainability strategies

  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

  • Pricing outlook and factors influencing the procurement process

This Wireless Telecom Services Sourcing and Procurement Market procurement research report offers coverage of:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

For more information on the exact spend growth rate and yearly category spend: www.spendedge.com/report/wireless-telecom-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

This market intelligence report identifies the major costs incurred by suppliers and provides additional information on:

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wireless-telecom-services-sourcing-and-procurement-market-to-witness-nearly-usd-220-49-billion-growth-by-2026--spendedge-301583401.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Novavax, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares?

    Every investor in Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often...

  • “This is When You Get Bullish”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this list, click “This is When You Get Bullish”: 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. Chip shortages have truly wrecked many global industries, which highlights the importance of the semiconductor market. According to a recent report […]

  • Elon Musk Responds to Twitter’s Threat to Sue Him Over Reneging on Deal — With a Meme

    Elon Musk, meme aficionado and the world’s richest person, issued his first public response to Twitter’s vow that it will haul him into court to enforce the terms of his $44 billion buyout offer for the company. Musk, just after midnight ET Sunday, tweeted a meme showing the celebrity CEO laughing at the latest turn […]

  • Mullen Automotive stock soars after Amazon delivery partner orders up to 600 EVs

    Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. shot up 16.2% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric vehicle maker said and Amazon.com Inc. delivery service partner placed an order for up to 600 cargo vans over the next 18 months. As part of the binding agreement signed by DelPack Logistics LLC, the first 300 of the EV cargo vans can be delivered by Nov. 30. "This agreement is a milestone for Mullen Automotive," said Mullen Chief Executive David Michery. "DelPack is a leader in last mile package deliv

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Down 20.6% through June, the S&P 500 is off to its worst start in five decades and is officially in a bear market. It can be tough to endure bear markets, especially when your portfolio loses value month after month. There's no telling when this bear market will officially end, but when it does, you'll be happy you own these three high-quality stocks.

  • China tech stocks tumble after Alibaba, Tencent hit with fines

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss how China stocks are trading amid another COVID surge hitting casinos and tech stocks getting hit with fines.

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • NIO responds to Grizzly short-seller report by retaining forensic accounting firm

    NIO Inc. said Monday that it has formed an independent committee to review allegations that the China-based electric vehicle maker is using an affiliate battery maker to boost financial results.

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • Meta Stock Is a Sell. ‘Use It as a Source Of Funds,’ Analyst Says.

    Needham analyst Laura Martin cut her rating on the company and said she expects it to lower the guidance.

  • Will Bank of America Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S. and has become one of the market's most popular publicly traded bank stocks. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have made Bank of America the second-largest position in their massive $329 billion equities portfolio. Bank of America has built one of the leading commercial lending franchises in all of banking.

  • Citi sees a surprising stock market rally into year-end

    Citi strategists think the resilience of corporate profits will surprise many later this year.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • NIO, other EV maker stocks drop after China imposes COVID-related restrictions

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based electric vehicle makers were knocked lower Monday, after new COVID-related restrictions imposed in China over the weekend took a broad swipe stocks in the U.S. and China. NIO Inc.'s stock slid 3.2%, Xpeng Inc. shares shed 4.9% and Li Auto Inc.'s stock gave up 3.8%. Shares of Tesla Inc. , which generated 24.8% of its first-quarter revenue from China, rose 0.6%, but they were boosted by Chief Executive Elon Musk said over the weekend that he was terminating hi

  • GameStop names new chief financial officer

    GameStop Corp. has named Diana Saadeh-Jajeh, formerly its senior vice president and chief accounting officer, as chief financial officer after terminating the employment of Michael Recupero. Recupero had joined GameStop (NYSE: GME) last year from Amazon, along with another Amazon executive, Matt Furlong, now the video game retailer's CEO, shortly after Chewy founder and significant investor Ryan Cohen took the lead of GameStop as chairman in March 2021.

  • Energy Stocks Are Cheap. Just Ask Warren Buffett.

    Unloved despite sparkling prospects, the sector offers investors a chance to latch onto long-term stock gains and healthy dividends.

  • If this stock market is shaping up like 2008, here’s where we could be headed next, says strategist

    Comparisons between 2022 and 2008 are making the rounds. Here's one look at what that might mean in the months ahead.

  • Suncor CEO's abrupt resignation after worker fatality may signal broader executive shakeup

    There's no easy fix to Suncor's problems given its complex operations, one analyst says