Global Wireless Test Equipment Market to Reach US$7.7 Billion by the Year 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Test Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Advancements witnessed in the global wireless telecommunication sector are the key drivers of wireless testing equipment market growth.

In addition, increase in mobile data consumer base is further stimulating the wireless test equipment demand. Furthermore, increase in mobile data offloading, as a result of growing mobile data users base adds to the demand growth of wireless testing equipment. The increase in HetNets and small cells demand is also propelling wireless test equipment demand growth.

Use of test equipment is also growing across the length of industry activity right from research, design and development stage to production, testing and deployment stage. Product development testing and conformance testing needs, will especially be focus areas for wireless test equipment in the coming years.

The market is also gaining from increasing significance of big data for organizations and aggressive efforts to push next-generation wireless technologies like 5G. Latest advances in wireless technologies like Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi are presenting new growth opportunities for market participants, while developments related to IoT and AI are opening new avenues for growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless Test Equipment estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026
The Wireless Test Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$413.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 93 Featured):

  • Anritsu Corporation

  • AWT Global, LLC

  • DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.

  • Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.

  • Keysight Technologies Inc.

  • Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG

  • Spirent Communications Plc

  • Teradyne, Inc.

  • LitePoint, A Teradyne Company

  • Viavi Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment

  • Emerging Trends in the Wireless Industry to Drive Gains in the Test Equipment Market

  • Growing Mobile Data Traffic and Resultant Network Complexities Enhance Importance of Wireless Equipment Testing

  • Mobile Internet Evolves into Mainstream Mobile Communication Service

  • Increasing Proliferation of Smart Mobile Devices and Need for High-Speed and Reliable Networks Fuels Need for Wireless Test Equipment

  • Rising Adoption of Smartphones: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

  • Expanding LTE and LTE-A Network Coverage Augurs Well for the Market

  • 5G Network Deployments: Opportunities for Wireless Test Equipment Market

  • COVID-19 Crisis Adversely Impacts Evolution of 5G

  • Wireless Testing Needs to Gear Up for Skyrocketing Complexity & Twists Brought by 5G

  • Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless Test Equipment Market

  • Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category for 2021E

  • Expanding Wi-Fi Networks Drive Demand for Test Equipment

  • Wi-Fi 7 Creates Pressing Need for Testing to Evolve & Elevate to Next Level

  • Advancements in Wireless Technologies to Propel Growth in Wireless Testing Equipment Market

  • Testing Equipment Must Evolve in Parallel to Wireless Technology

  • Validating Design Performance for Next-Generation Wi-Fi Devices Needs Upgrade to Test Equipment

  • Market to Benefit from the Rise in Cloud Computing

  • Developments in IoT to Present Growth Potential for the Market

  • Spectrum Analyzers See Steady Growth in Demand Patterns

  • RF Spectrum Analyzers Gain Traction in the Communications Industry

  • Signal Generators: Multifunctional, Compact Signal Generators Remain Indispensable for Test Engineers

  • RF Signal Generators: Significant Growth in Store

  • One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence

  • Test Equipment Demand to Emerge from the Rise in Mobile Data Offloading

  • NFV Technology Propels Demand for Wireless Test Equipment

  • Wireless Network Test Equipment Market to Remain in Upswing Mode

  • Mobile Network Drive Test Equipment: 5G Deployments to Boost Market

  • Spiraling Test Metrics & Equipment Issues Add Cost & Stymie R&D Process

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stxhce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wireless-test-equipment-market-to-reach-us7-7-billion-by-the-year-2026--301625424.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

