Global Women`s Apparel Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Adidas, Amer Sports, Arvind and Chanel Among Others
Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women`s Apparel: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Women's Apparel estimated at US$745.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Shirts, Blouses, Dresses & Skirts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$213.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trousers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $203.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Women's Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$203.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$205 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Jerseys, Sweatshirts & Pullovers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$107.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$131.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 202 Featured) -
Adidas AG
All American Clothing Co.
Amer Sports Corporation
Angel Schlesser SL
Arcadia Group Ltd.
Arvind Ltd.
Banana Republic
Benetton Group Srl
Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH
C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG
Calvin Klein, Inc.
Camuto Group
Carrera SpA
Chanel SA
Cherokee Global Brands
Cintas Corporation
Cobra Golf
Creazioni Elena Srl
Damella AB
Danskin, Inc.
Debenhams Retail PLC
Delta Galil Industries Ltd.
Destination Maternity Corporation
Dillard's, Inc.
Empreinte SAS
Ennis, Inc.
ESCADA Online GmbH
ESPRIT Holdings Ltd.
Etienne Aigner AG
Exilia Gaia Srl
ExOfficio LLC
Five Foxes Co., Ltd.
French Connection Group PLC
Fruit of The Loom, Inc.
Fukusuke Corporation
Gap, Inc.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
Gildan Activewear, Inc.
Gini & Jony Ltd.
Giorgio Armani SpA
Givenchy Paris
Guccio Gucci SpA
Guess, Inc.
Gymboree Group, Inc.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
Hanesbrands, Inc.
Happy Socks AB
Highland Mills, Inc.
Hong Heng Industries Pte., Ltd.
Hugo Boss AG
J. C. Penney Co., Inc.
J. Crew Group, Inc.
Jeanswest Corporation Pty., Ltd.
JLM Couture, Inc.
Jockey International, Inc.
Joe's Jeans, Inc.
Jones New York
Jordache Enterprises
Kate Spade & Company
Kayser-Roth Corporation
Kellwood Company LLC
Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.
Kohl's Corporation
Komar, Inc.
L Brands, Inc.
Lafuma SA
Lands' End, Inc.
Lane Bryant, Inc.
Laura Biagiotti (Biagiotti Group SpA)
Leineweber GmbH & Co., KG.
Levi Strauss & Co.
LT Apparel Group
Macy's, Inc.
Marimekko Corporation
Marks & Spencer PLC
Marni Group Srl
Mascot International A/S
Naturana Dolker GmbH & Co. KG
Nike, Inc.
Nordstrom, Inc.
Nubian Skin Ltd.
On The Go Hosiery, Inc.
O'Neill Clothing
OshKosh B'gosh, Inc.
Oxford Industries, Inc.
Perry Ellis International, Inc.
Pierre Balmain SAS
Preca Brummel SpA
Progetto Moda Srl
PVH Corporation
Quiksilver, Inc.
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Reebok International Ltd.
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sears Holdings Corporation
Spanx, Inc.
Speedo International Ltd.
Target Corporation
Ted Baker London
The Antigua Group Inc.
The Limited LLC
The TJX Companies, Inc.
TOM TAILOR Holding SE
Triumph Global Sales AG
Under Armour, Inc.
Uniqlo Co., Ltd.
Van Laack GmbH
VF Corporation
Victoria's Secret
Wacoal Holdings Corporation
Watters Designs, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Women's and Girls' Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yriq7l
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900