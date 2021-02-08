Global Women Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Report 2020-2025: PPE for Women is Expected to Surpass the Existing Supply, Creating a Demand-Supply Gap
The PPE market for women stood at $799.7 million in 2020. Growth is driven by an increase in women employees across industrial sectors, an increase in awareness, stringent regulatory compliance, and realization of increased hazards at the workplace due to ill-fitting PPE.
The growth in demand for women-specific PPE is also because women have a different body structure than men, and therefore, smaller, scaled-down versions of men's PPE are not the right fit for women. This explicit need for women-centric PPE is expected to drive higher adoption in the near future.
The lack of availability of PPE products in adequate sizes, designs, and colors for women has created a demand-supply gap. Furthermore, with lucrative growth rates and limited competition, a number of manufacturers are expected to enter the market with their offerings of PPE for women in the coming years.
Protective clothing, head protection PPE, foot protection PPE, and hand protection PPE for women are expected to have the highest compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 4.2%, 4.1%, 3.8%, and 3.7%, respectively, from 2020 to 2026. This higher growth rate is a recognition of the need for women-specific PPE.
North America and Europe constituted 79.7% of the revenue in 2020. North America is slated to register the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, with its revenue growing from $395.8 million in 2020 to $479.6 million in 2025. The demand corresponding to the availability of manufacturers offering PPE for women is higher in North America and Europe compared to the rest of the world.
The demand for PPE for women is expected to record the highest growth in construction, transport, and manufacturing sectors, growing at CAGRs of 4.1%, 3.9%, and 3.7%, respectively, from 2020 to 2025. The expected increase in women employees in construction, transport, and manufacturing sectors will boost the growth of PPE specific to= women in these industries.
Many manufacturers, such as Bunzl, ERB Safety, Gateway Safety, and MCR Safety, have introduced online platforms to choose and buy PPE for women.
Manufacturers are actively engaged in developing research and development (R&D) facilities to create PPE for women to provide a better fit for women employees. The focus is to manufacture PPE for women that are comfortable, enhance safety, and improve the performance.
A major challenge for manufacturers has been the inconsistent demand for PPE specific to women. With growing awareness and stringent regulatory compliances, the demand for PPE for women is expected to surpass the existing supply, creating a demand-supply gap.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the PPE Market for Women
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE Market for Women
Key Findings
PPE Market for Women, Scope of Analysis
PPE Market for Women, Product Segments
PPE Market for Women, Segmentation
Global Employment Split by Sector and Gender
Global Employment Split by Industry and Gender
Women Employment by Region
Women Employment by Industry
Key Competitors in the PPE Market for Women
Key Growth Metrics for the PPE Market for Women
Distribution Channels in the PPE Market for Women
Growth Drivers for the PPE Market for Women
Growth Restraints for PPE Market for Women
Forecast Assumptions, PPE Market for Women
Insights and Trends
Women and Job Opportunities
Steps to Foster Participation of Women in the Workforce
Regulations and Compliance
Hazards of Ill-fitting Women's PPE
Market Dynamics
Revenue Forecast, PPE Market for Women
Revenue Forecast by Product, PPE Market for Women
Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, PPE Market for women
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, PPE Market for Women
Revenue Forecast by Region, PPE Market for Women
Revenue Forecast Analysis, PPE Market for Women
Competitive Environment, PPE Market for Women
Competitive Analysis, PPE Market for Women
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Head Protection Segment
Key Growth Metrics for the Head Protection Segment
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Head Protection Segment
Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry, Head Protection Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region, Head Protection Segment
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Head Protection Segment
Competitive Environment, Head Protection Segment
Competitive Analysis, Head Protection Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Eye Protection Segment
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Face Protection Segment
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hearing Protection Segment
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection Segment
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Clothing Segment
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hand Protection Segment
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Foot Protection Segment
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Fall Protection Segment
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE Market for Women
Growth Opportunity 1: Increase in Women Employees Across Industries to Boost the PPE Market for Women, 2020
Growth Opportunity 2: Hazards of Ill Fitting PPE Along with Stringent Safety Norm to Boost the Growth of PPE Market for Women, 2020
13. Next Steps
