The Global Women's Activewear Market is forecast to grow by USD 40.61 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period

Global Women’s Activewear Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the women’s activewear market and is forecast to grow by USD 40.61 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period.

Our report on the women’s activewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates, innovations in women’s activewear leading to product premiumization, and vendors’ focus on social media and celebrity endorsements.



The women’s activewear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Bottom wear

• Top wear

• Outerwear

• Innerwear and swimwear

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the customization of women’s activewear apparel as one of the prime reasons driving the women’s activewear market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of athleisure and growing memberships in health and fitness clubs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the women’s activewear market covers the following areas:

• Women’s activewear market sizing

• Women’s activewear market forecast

• Women’s activewear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women’s activewear market vendors that include Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, ASICS Corp., Burberry Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Co., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hanesbrands Inc., Industria de Diseno Textil SA, Jockey International Inc., Leonisa, Mizuno USA Inc., Nike Inc., Nordstrom Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Spanx Inc., SYM ITO Sales and Distribution Co. Ltd., The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., and Vie Performance LLC. Also, the women’s activewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

