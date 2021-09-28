Global Women's and Girls' Clothing Market to Reach $763.9 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Women's and Girls' Clothing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.



Global Women's and Girls' Clothing Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 16; Released: April 2021

Executive Pool: 18898

Companies: 500 - Players covered include Adidas AG; All American Clothing Co.; Amer Sports Corporation; Angel Schlesser SL; Arcadia Group Ltd.; Arvind Ltd.; Banana Republic; Benetton Group Srl; Bruno Banani Underwear GmbH; C&A Mode GmbH & Co. KG; Calvin Klein, Inc.; Camuto Group; Carrera SpA; Chanel SA; Cherokee Global Brands; Cintas Corporation; Cobra Golf; Creazioni Elena Srl; Damella AB; Danskin, Inc.; Debenhams Retail PLC; Delta Galil Industries Ltd.; Destination Maternity Corporation; Dillard's, Inc.; Empreinte SAS; Ennis, Inc.; ESCADA Online GmbH; ESPRIT Holdings Ltd.; Etienne Aigner AG; Exilia Gaia Srl; ExOfficio LLC; Five Foxes Co., Ltd.; French Connection Group PLC; Fruit of The Loom, Inc.; Fukusuke Corporation; Gap, Inc.; G-III Apparel Group Ltd.; Gildan Activewear, Inc.; Gini & Jony Ltd.; Giorgio Armani SpA; Givenchy Paris; Guccio Gucci SpA; Guess, Inc.; Gymboree Group, Inc.; H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Hanesbrands, Inc.; Happy Socks AB; Highland Mills, Inc.; Hong Heng Industries Pte., Ltd.; Hugo Boss AG; J. C. Penney Co., Inc.; J. Crew Group, Inc.; Jeanswest Corporation Pty., Ltd.; JLM Couture, Inc.; Jockey International, Inc.; Joe's Jeans, Inc.; Jones New York; Jordache Enterprises; Kate Spade & Company; Kayser-Roth Corporation; Kellwood Company LLC; Kenneth Cole Productions, Inc.; Kohl's Corporation; Komar, Inc.; L Brands, Inc.; Lafuma SA; Lands' End, Inc.; Lane Bryant, Inc.; Laura Biagiotti (Biagiotti Group SpA); Leineweber GmbH & Co., KG.; Levi Strauss & Co.; LT Apparel Group; Macy's, Inc.; Marimekko Corporation; Marks & Spencer PLC; Marni Group Srl; Mascot International A/S; Naturana Dolker GmbH & Co. KG; Nike, Inc.; Nordstrom, Inc.; Nubian Skin Ltd.; On The Go Hosiery, Inc.; O'Neill Clothing; OshKosh B'gosh, Inc.; Oxford Industries, Inc.; Perry Ellis International, Inc.; Pierre Balmain SAS; Preca Brummel SpA; Progetto Moda Srl; PVH Corporation; Quiksilver, Inc.; Ralph Lauren Corporation; Reebok International Ltd.; Saks Fifth Avenue; Sears Holdings Corporation; Spanx, Inc.; Speedo International Ltd.; Target Corporation; Ted Baker London; The Antigua Group Inc.; The Limited LLC; The TJX Companies, Inc.; TOM TAILOR Holding SE; Triumph Global Sales AG; Under Armour, Inc.; Uniqlo Co., Ltd.; Van Laack GmbH; VF Corporation; Victoria's Secret; Wacoal Holdings Corporation; Watters Designs, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Coats & Jackets, Blazers, Suits & Ensembles, Dresses & Skirts, Trousers, and Sweatshirts & Blouses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Story continues

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global Women's and Girls' Clothing Market to Reach $763.9 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Women's and Girls' Clothing estimated at US$645.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$763.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period. Coats & Jackets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.1% CAGR and reach US$111.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blazers, Suits & Ensembles segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $178.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $151.4 Billion by 2026

The Women's and Girls' Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.8 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.



Dresses & Skirts Segment to Reach US$311.5 Billion by the year 2026

In the global Dresses & Skirts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$195.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$237.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-womens-and-girls-clothing-market-to-reach-763-9-billion-by-2026--301385342.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.