U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,568.50
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,657.00
    +16.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,984.00
    -54.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -5.90 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.02
    +0.36 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.10
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1448
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.69
    -0.75 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3576
    +0.0042 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7590
    +0.2340 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,428.84
    +1,001.27 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.59
    +32.88 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,642.27
    -1.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The Global Women's Health Diagnostics Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 7.5% Between 2021 and 2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Health Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The women's health diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

During the pandemic, limited transportation and travel restrictions created impediments for international trade and transportation, which disrupted the supply chains for the women's health diagnostics market, temporarily leading to falling in demand due to uncertainty in the capital market and the global economy.

The unfavorable changes in guidelines and regulations are impeding the growth of this sector. Major regulatory authorities identified that breast cancer patients are at greater risk of COVID-19 infection than healthy adults. Thus, screening, surgical procedures, and diagnostic exams are being postponed and severely restricted at hospitals and breast centers.

According to an article appearing in the JAMA Network in August 2020, there has been a significant decline in breast cancer diagnoses (by as much as 51.8 percent) in the United States from March 1, 2020, to April 18, 2020. The delay in the diagnosis of breast cancer also impacted the treatment of the same, which is expected to cause disruption in the breast cancer treatment and diagnosis market.

The market will show rapid growth due to the rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-related disorders, the rising number of imaging and diagnostic centers, and the increased adoption of point-of-care and rapid diagnostic tests.

The women's health diagnostics market is growing due to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer worldwide. There were around 2 million new cases in 2018.

The increasing cases resulted in increased sales of test kits for home usage, which is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market over the forecast period. The rise in the rate of adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and an increase in the number of diagnostic and imaging devices worldwide are expected to fuel the market growth.

However, the surge in demand for the development of miniature diagnostic devices, a rise in healthcare infrastructure, and new marketing initiatives by key vendors in emerging countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

However, the high cost of diagnostic imaging systems and stringent regulatory guidelines are among some of the factors hampering the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

The Breast Cancer Segment is Expected to Show the Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

People with underlying diseases conditions like breast cancer are at a high risk of acquiring COVID-19 infection. Thus, many of the organizations took definite measures for the management of these diseases.

According to a research article by Dafina Petrova et al., published in Medicina Clinica Journal September 2020, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), and the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR) published recommendations on how to modify treatment protocols to reduce risks in cancer patients. Such instances are expected to support the growth of breast cancer diagnosis in this market.

Certain factors that are expected to drive the segmental growth are the growing burden of breast cancer, increasing investments in research and development, and advancements in cancer diagnosis.

According to Globocan, in 2020, around 2.26 million new cases of cancer were reported across the world that accounts for around 11.7% of the total cancer cases. A significant increase in the patient pool of breast cancer is expected to further accelerate the demand for breast cancer diagnostics.

Additionally, the growth in breast cancer diagnostics reimbursement and insurance coverage is expected to drive verticle growth. For instance, in June 2019, the Genomic Health's Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test was approved by the German Federal Joint Committee for nationwide reimbursement. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to boost the segmental growth over the forecast period.

North America Recorded the Largest Share During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to constitute a major market share, owing to the high prevalence of cancer among women, rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders, the high adoption of technologically advanced products, product launches, and government initiatives.

A strong foothold of key market players offering technologically advanced products in the arena of women's health diagnostic is likely to boost regional growth. For instance, Philips offering innovative ultrasound products, such as Philips Affiniti 70, EPIQ 7, and EPIQ 5 ultrasound systems, to ensure earlier, easier, and more reliable diagnoses. This launch is likely to help expand its presence in this region.

The presence of better healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness about women's health disorders, and increased participation of women in the workforce are poised to positively influence the growth of the regional market.

The contagious coronavirus had a potential economic impact and implications on most sectors, including the women's health diagnostic market.

Governments across the region are now responding to the threat of COVID-19 with all the essential measures, such as social distancing, nationwide lockdown, travel restrictions, and large-scale quarantines, which are anticipated to negatively impact businesses and consumer spending.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Biomerieux SA

  • Carestream Health

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • GE Healthcare

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Mankind Pharma

  • Myriad Genetics

  • Perkinelmer Inc.

  • Procter & Gamble Co.

  • Quest Diagnostics Inc.

  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70ujp6

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was the introduction of legislation that could benefit the entire telehealth industry. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Todd Young of Indiana introduced a bill this week that would extend several benefits for telemedicine providers enacted at the start of the pandemic. The Telehealth Extension and Evaluation Act would extend the existing Medicare telehealth reimbursement waivers for another two years.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace L

  • ARWR: New Pulmonary Programs Announced…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:ARWR READ THE FULL ARWR RESEARCH REPORT Business Update New Pulmonary Programs Announced Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) is developing medicines that cause gene silencing using RNA interference (RNAi), a specific means of inhibiting the expression of genes and stopping the production of a specific protein. The company has a deep and diverse pipeline

  • COVID-19 variants: U.S. 'would be more relaxed’ if vaccination rates were higher, doctor says

    Dr. Andre Campbell, UCSF professor of surgery and ICU Physician at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss COVID cases, hospitalizations, new variants, and Johnson & Johnson's temporary production pause for its vaccine.

  • Jenna Jameson Says She'll 'Be Out Soon' After a Month in the Hospital with a Mystery Illness

    The former adult film star was initially told she might have Guillain-Barré Syndrome, but doctors later ruled it out as the cause of her mystery illness

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • I'm Boosted and Got Omicron—This Was My Worst Symptom by Far

    After nearly two years of avoiding a COVID infection—thanks in large part to being vaccinated, wearing a good mask, and not leaving the house much—I finally got it. There's nothing unique about my situation: The highly contagious Omicron variant brought numbers to new heights across the U.S., and New York got hit particularly hard. Because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted, I knew that I was very unlikely to have a severe case of COVID, but I was still surprised by the trajectory of my infection.

  • Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients

    Long after recovery from COVID-19, people face significantly higher risks for new heart problems, a large study has found. Researchers at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs compared rates of new cardiovascular problems in 153,760 individuals infected with the coronavirus before vaccines were available, 5.6 million people who did not catch the virus, and another 5.9 million people whose data was collected before the pandemic. An average of one year after their recovery from the acute phase of the infection, the COVID-19 survivors had a 63% higher risk for heart attack, a 69% higher risk for problematic irregular heart rhythm, a 52% higher risk of stroke, a 72% higher risk of heart failure, and a nearly three times higher risk of a potentially fatal blood clot in the lungs compared with the other two groups, according to a report published on Monday in Nature Medicine.

  • Trulieve to Open Riverview, FL Dispensary on Thursday, February 10

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Riverview, Florida. Located at 9912 Upper Alafia Court, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022. This is Trulieve's 112th dispensary in Florida and its 161st nationwide.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After $100 Billion In Sales Guidance Lags Expectations?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to $98 billion to $102 billion in 2022 sales, lagging estimates? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Seven things you can do in your 60s to guarantee a longer life

    When a person reaches a certain age, it’s understandable to assume our health is going in one direction – and it’s almost certainly not a positive one. The route to old age seems carpeted with misery and indignity: heart disease, joint issues, cognitive problems. We go into “decline”.

  • Doctors Explain What to Do — and What Not to Do — When You Hit Your Head

    Following the death of Bob Saget due to head trauma, medical professionals tell PEOPLE why it's so important to remain vigilant after a head injury

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-sized tumor.

    Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn't listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn't listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn't listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and inte

  • Omicron cases ‘mirroring where we were with Delta’ over the summer, doctor says

    Dr. Adam Brown, emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the pandemic, mask mandates ending, child vaccinations, and burnout among health care workers.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated