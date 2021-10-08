Global Wood Flooring Market Report 2021: Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market
Global Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$55.8 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Wood Flooring market.
The engineered wood segment dominates the market, owing to increasing number of manufacturers preferring this product due to its positive attributes that include cost efficiency and dimensional stability. Engineered wood offers a good substitute for hardwood and concrete; thereby driving increased demand for the segment. The solid wood segment is expected to gain from increasing commercial applications of solid wood in public places such as theaters, restaurants, spas and hotels.
Changing lifestyles, growing urban population in Asia-Pacific region, rise in spending on home renovation and enhancement, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials are some of the key growth drivers augmenting demand for wood flooring.
With refinancing, housing, and remodeling trends remaining strong, the prospects for wood sales are bright. The generally positive outlook and stable demand for wood flooring is also spurred by advances in material and technology, which include water-resistant products and digital printing. New construction and greater penetration into higher-end markets also boosts market prospects.
Going forward, preference for green products is expected to kindle consumer interest and re-energize demand patterns. Wider planks, long boards, lighter and natural wood colors, and matte sheen finishes are some of the emerging trends witnessed in the wood flooring space. The rising popularity of modern minimalist design is a prime factor spurring demand for white oak floors.
Manufacturers are developing engineered products with rigid cores such as mineral and solid polymer to equip wood flooring with waterproof properties. The addition of coatings to the engineered products seals the edges.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
2021 Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market
Latest Wood Flooring Material Trends to Amplify Home Look
Cork Flooring
Engineered Wood Floors
Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring
Reclaimed Wood Flooring
Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look
White Oak Wood Flooring
European White Oak Floors
Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market
Blonde Wood Flooring
Honey Wood Flooring
Gray Wood Floors
Greige Wood Floors
Whitewashed Wood Floors
High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends
Distressed Wood Flooring
Handscraped Floors
Wirebrushed Wood Floors
Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market
Fumed-Finished Wood Floors
Matte-Finished Wood Flooring
Oiled Wood Floors
Satin-Finished Wood Flooring
Site-Finished Wood Flooring
Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends
Herringbone Wood Flooring
Wide Plank Wood Floors
The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand
Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Product Innovations Boost Growth
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
Disadvantages
Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood
Disadvantages
Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
Expanding Global Population
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Standards of Living
