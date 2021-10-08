Global Wood Flooring Market Report 2021: Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Flooring - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$55.8 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Flooring estimated at US$43.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.

Engineered Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$37.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solid Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37% share of the global Wood Flooring market.

The engineered wood segment dominates the market, owing to increasing number of manufacturers preferring this product due to its positive attributes that include cost efficiency and dimensional stability. Engineered wood offers a good substitute for hardwood and concrete; thereby driving increased demand for the segment. The solid wood segment is expected to gain from increasing commercial applications of solid wood in public places such as theaters, restaurants, spas and hotels.

Changing lifestyles, growing urban population in Asia-Pacific region, rise in spending on home renovation and enhancement, and increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly materials are some of the key growth drivers augmenting demand for wood flooring.

With refinancing, housing, and remodeling trends remaining strong, the prospects for wood sales are bright. The generally positive outlook and stable demand for wood flooring is also spurred by advances in material and technology, which include water-resistant products and digital printing. New construction and greater penetration into higher-end markets also boosts market prospects.

Going forward, preference for green products is expected to kindle consumer interest and re-energize demand patterns. Wider planks, long boards, lighter and natural wood colors, and matte sheen finishes are some of the emerging trends witnessed in the wood flooring space. The rising popularity of modern minimalist design is a prime factor spurring demand for white oak floors.

Manufacturers are developing engineered products with rigid cores such as mineral and solid polymer to equip wood flooring with waterproof properties. The addition of coatings to the engineered products seals the edges.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

2021 Striking Trends Making Big Splash in Global Wood Flooring Market

Latest Wood Flooring Material Trends to Amplify Home Look

Cork Flooring

Engineered Wood Floors

Grown & Made in America Wood Flooring

Reclaimed Wood Flooring

Latest Wood Flooring Type Trends to Amplify Home Look

White Oak Wood Flooring

European White Oak Floors

Colors Options Trending Big on Wood Flooring Market

Blonde Wood Flooring

Honey Wood Flooring

Gray Wood Floors

Greige Wood Floors

Whitewashed Wood Floors

High Variation Remains Hallmark of Latest Wood Flooring Texture Trends

Distressed Wood Flooring

Handscraped Floors

Wirebrushed Wood Floors

Finishing Trends Shining Bright in Wood Flooring Market

Fumed-Finished Wood Floors

Matte-Finished Wood Flooring

Oiled Wood Floors

Satin-Finished Wood Flooring

Site-Finished Wood Flooring

Wood Floor Layout & Pattern Trends

Herringbone Wood Flooring

Wide Plank Wood Floors

The 'Green' Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth

Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers

Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand

Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum

Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization

Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring

Product Innovations Boost Growth

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference

Advantages of Engineered Hardwood

Disadvantages

Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring

Advantages of Hardwood

Disadvantages

Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Decor Trends

Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space

Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring

Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings

Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population

Expanding Global Population

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Standards of Living

