U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,877.75
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,826.00
    +25.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,944.00
    +21.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.80
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -0.26 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.16
    +1.40 (+5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1376
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7400
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,949.68
    -511.52 (-2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.78
    -7.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.74
    -263.68 (-0.95%)
     

Global Wood Pallets Market to Surpass US$ 3.8 Bn Valuation by 2032, Amid Growing Demand for Recyclable Pallets Across Industries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. wood pallets market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032, reaching a total valuation of US$ 812.7 Mn by 2032. Demand for wood pallets in the U.S. market is driven by rapid expansion of manufacturing industry, growth in trade, increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, and innovations in wood pallets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wood pallets market is projected to grow from US$ 2.3 Bn to US$ 3.8 Bn by 2032, with the overall demand increasing at 5.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Rising adoption of wooden pallets across various end-use industries and growing popularity of recyclable pallets due their environmental benefits are some of the key factors driving growth in the global wood pallets market.

Wood pallets have become ideal packaging solutions used across various sectors due to their affordability, recyclability, and impact resistance features. They are being increasingly used in logistics and transportation industry for stacking, storing, assembling, or transportation of items over long distances. This will continue to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, innovation in wooden pallets and integration of advanced technologies will bode well for the market growth during the next ten years. Customers are demanding greater transparency in how products and commodities flow through supply chains. Individual pallets may be tracked and traced in real time by integrating RFID chips directly into pallet materials.

Pallet monitoring can assist organisations in managing recalls and expiry dates, as well as avoiding product loss and delivering things to end-users quickly and efficiently. Because of the rising demand for food and beverage products across the world, sales of wood pallets are slated to grow at a significant pace over the next ten years.

Request Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15589

Similarly, increasing usage of pallets for storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products is expected to open up new market prospects. Demand for healthcare items such as pharmaceuticals and equipment is growing as the senior population grows and chronic illness incidence rises.

The rise of the pharmaceutical business has also contributed to the growth of the wood pallets market. Throughout the handling and distribution process, wooden pallets serve a vital part in the movement of secure, effective transport and storage platforms.

Pallets are made in a variety of sizes and designs to fit varied handling equipment (mostly forklifts) and payloads, even though there are standardised versions. Hence, as disposable incomes and consumerism grow throughout the world, the food and beverage industry will experience a surge in demand, which will be a significant driver for the worldwide wood pallet market.

Key Takeaways from Wood Pallets Market

  • By wood type, hardwood pallets segment is anticipated to grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2032, generating an incremental opportunity of US$ 730 Mn during the forecast period.

  • By entry type, the four ways pallets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

  • North America and East Asia are projected to remain the most lucrative markets for wood pallets during the next ten years.

  • The U.S. wood pallets market is likely to expand at 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, reaching a total valuation of US$ 812.7 Mn by 2032.

  • Wood pallets market in India is projected to grow at 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 115 Mn.

  • Demand for wood pallets in China is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the assessment period.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15589

“Wood pallets have a promising market because of their low yield cost per trip and superior reusability of wooden pallets. Utilizing eco-friendly materials and creating eco-smart designs is also anticipated to accelerate market expansion.”- says FMI analyst

Global Wood Pallets are Creating Good Impact on the Environment

Pallets are a vital logistical tool used in packing and are typically utilised as load carriers. These pallets are useful in logistics and supply chain because they make it simple to stack, store, assemble, or transport items over long distances.

Wooden pallets are fully recyclable and they are considered as a sustainable option for packaging. These pallets can be easily harmed or damaged if compared with metal or plastic pallets. Thus, they can be fixed easily with affordable prices without wastage of much resources and time.

Wood pallets are considered to be the most recyclable option in the supply chain as they can be used for various things by expanding the life of the existing wood pallets. They can easily reduce carbon footprints. Thus, wood pallets are considered to be the most reliable and a flexible packaging option for the end use segment.

Who is Winning?

Key manufacturers of wood pallets include Interpak Industries Pte. Ltd., Tri-Wall Holdings Limited, PalletOne, Larson Packaging Company Brambles Limited, Falkenhahn AG, LOSCAM International Holdings Co., Ltd., Millwood, Inc., Menasha Corporation, Rehrig Pacific Holdings, Inc., and Schoeller Allibert Services B.V Brambles Limited, Inka-paletten, Peco Pallet, John Rock, Inc., Millwood, United Pallet Services Inc., Herwood, DNA packaging Systems, Kronus ltd, Litco International Inc, LCN Pallets and Wooden Cases, Anderson Pallet and Crate, Best Pallet and Crate LLC, Atlanta Pallets & Services, B&B Pallet Company, CLM Pallet Recycling and others.

Most of these market players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, facility expansions, price reduction, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their revenue share.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Wood pallets Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for wood pallets market by Wood Type (Hardwood and Softwood), by Entry Type (Four ways and Two ways), by End use industry (Food and Beverages, Building and Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Logistics and Transportation and Others (Automotive, Textiles etc.), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East and Africa, Oceania) – Forecast to 2022 – 2032.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

Click Here for Wood Pallets Market 200 pages TOC Report

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Related Research Reports of Packaging:  

Pallet Corner Boards Market Size: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Pallets Market Share: Pallets Market by Product Type, Material & Region - Forecast to 2022-2032

Crates And Pallets Packaging Market Trends: Crates And Pallets Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 – 2027

Foldable And Collapsible Pallets Market Analysis: Foldable And Collapsible Pallets Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment; 2017 - 2027

Presswood Pallets Market Outlook: Presswood Pallets Market by Product Type, Size, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022-2032

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates   
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Former Packers QB Kurt Benkert to sign with 49ers practice squad

    The 49ers are signing QB Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2021 season with the Packers.

  • Boeing to Cut About 150 Finance Jobs in the U.S.

    Boeing said it plans to eliminate about 150 finance jobs in the U.S. as part of a push to simplify its corporate structure. The expected reduction follows what the company said were earlier corporate staffing cuts in areas such as information technology, aimed at reducing complexity so Boeing can focus more resources on engineering, manufacturing and product development. Boeing said in a January regulatory filing that it ended last year with about 142,000 employees worldwide.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

    McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media. In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars. Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

  • Roku Stock Could Soon Hit Fresh 2-Year Lows

    A historically bearish trendline is flashing for the streaming name

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • Chipmaker Nvidia launches new system for autonomous driving

    Chip giant Nvidia Corp on Tuesday unveiled its new computing platform called DRIVE Thor that would centralize autonomous and assisted driving as well as other digital functions including in-car entertainment. Nvidia, a big player in the gaming chip and artificial intelligence (AI) market, has been making a big push in the automotive business, a key growth segment for the company. Danny Shapiro, head of Nvidia's automotive business, said DRIVE Thor would be able to replace numerous chips and cables in the car and bring down the overall system cost, although he did not give specific numbers on savings.

  • China says it has been talking MAX return with Boeing

    China's aviation regulator says it met with Boeing the day before the company revealed plans to find new buyers for some MAX jets destined for Chinese carriers.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Why Target Shares Tumbled Today

    Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) were down 3.9% to session lows as of 1:53 p.m. ET Tuesday. Tuesday's slump came in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article reporting that apparel retailer Gap is eliminating 500 corporate jobs. Gap and Target aren't in the same position, but with Gap taking action to reduce its expenses, Target investors are wondering if that retailer might be facing challenges on the cost side as well.

  • LNG Stocks Hold Steady Ahead Of Warren Buffett Terminal Closure

    As energy markets brace for an October shutdown at a Warren Buffett-owned LNG export terminal, LNG stocks continue to show constructive action against a receding market. U.S. natural gas futures eased to around $7.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin's Pre-Fed Weakness Has Chart Analysts Focused on Support at $18.3K

    The majority of longs initiated in the past three months are underwater, according to one research firm. So, a break below $18,300 could see those longs exit the market, putting downward pressure on prices.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

    The stock market is having a bad year -- all investors know that. The technology sector has been hit particularly hard with some individual stocks shedding 90% of their value from their all-time highs. Here are three small tech stocks worth less than $10 billion now but could surpass that level (and then some) by the time 2030 comes around.