Global Wood Products Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major Players - Georgia-Pacific Corp; Weyerhaeuser Co; West Fraser Timber; Andersen Corporation and Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion

5 min read

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global wood products market is expected to grow from $624.22 billion in 2020 to $666.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

Wood Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wood products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

Major companies in the wood products market include Georgia-Pacific Corporation; Weyerhaeuser Company; West Fraser Timber Co Ltd; Andersen Corporation and Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $866. 23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global wood products market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global wood products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global wood products market.

The increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies have implemented their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain.

Electronic tracking is being adopted by wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used.

For instance, the Forest Stewardship Council, a leading non-profit organization has developed Online Claims Platform for providing timely information about the FSC's products and the companies that produce them for free of charge to FSC Certificate holders. This enables digital connection between FSC certified suppliers and customers.

Faster Economic Growth - The wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3. 3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth.

The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Wood Products Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Wood Products Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Wood Products Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Wood Products Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Wood Products Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Wood Products

9. Wood Products Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Wood Products Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Wood Products Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Wood Products Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Wood Products Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Wood Products Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Finished Wood Products

  • Wood Processing

  • Manufactured Wood Materials

11.2. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Residential

  • Commercial

11.3. Global Wood Products Market, Segmentation , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

12. Wood Products Market Segments
12.1. Global Finished Wood Products Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Millwork; Wood Pallets & Skids; Prefabricated Home; Other Finished Wood Products
12.2. Global Wood Processing Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Sawmills; Wood Preservation
12.3. Global Manufactured Wood Materials Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Reconstituted Wood; Plywood; Veneer Sheets

13. Wood Products Market Metrics
13.1. Wood Products Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Wood Products Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • Georgia-Pacific Corporation

  • Weyerhaeuser Company

  • West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

  • Andersen Corporation

  • Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v12tmg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wood-products-market-report-2021-2030-featuring-major-players---georgia-pacific-corp-weyerhaeuser-co-west-fraser-timber-andersen-corporation-and-celulosa-arauco-y-constitucion-301263127.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

