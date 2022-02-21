The Global Wood Recycling Market is expected to grow by $ 8.86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Wood Recycling Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the wood recycling market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 86 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the wood recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of biomass fuels and growing urbanization and literacy rate. In addition, the increasing use of biomass fuels is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The wood recycling market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The wood recycling market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Paper and cardboard

• Waste wood



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systemsas one of the prime reasons driving the wood recycling market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on wood recycling market covers the following areas:

• Wood recycling market sizing

• Wood recycling market forecast

• Wood recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wood recycling market vendors that include ALBA Group Plc and Co. KG, California Waste Solutions Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group., Carolina Fibre Corp., Community Wood Recycling, Enva, Evergreen Recycling LLC, Global Waste Recyclers Ltd., Hanna Paper Fibres Ltd., and Mid America Paper Recycling. Also, the wood recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

