Global Wooden Decking Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wooden Decking estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pressure-Treated Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Redwood segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
- The Wooden Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$773.3 Million by the year 2027.
- Cedar Wood Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR
- In the global Cedar Wood segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$840.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$997 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 99 Featured)
Alfresco Floors
DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems
Fiberon, LLC
Humboldt Redwood Company
Inovar Industries Sdn Bhd.
James Latham PLC
Kebony, US
Koppers, Inc.
METSA GROUP
SETRA GROUP AB
The AZEK Company LLC
Thermory AS
Trex Company, Inc.
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj
Vetedy Group
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
Weyerhaeuser Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
COVID-19-Led Economic Downturn Weighs on Construction Sector,
Affecting Wooden Decking Market
EXHIBIT 2: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019-2023
EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Industry Growth: % CAGR for the
Period 2015-2020, 2020-2020, 2025-2030, and 2020-2030
COVID-19 Impact on Select Regional Construction Sectors
EXHIBIT 4: Global Construction Growth Contribution by Country
for the Period 2020-2030
Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Wooden
Decking Demand
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 5: Wooden Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Wooden Decking
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Pressure-Treated Wood: The Leading Segment
Residential Construction Sector to Continue Driving Market Gains
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
EXHIBIT 6: Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030):
Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and
Single Person Households
EXHIBIT 7: Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family:
Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits of Wooden Decks Support Market Growth
Notable Trends in the Deck Industry Poised to Impact Wooden
Decking Demand
Rising Residential Construction Projects & Move Towards Luxury
Homes to Fuel Market Gains
EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Increasing Disposable Incomes and Rising Standards of Living
Drive Consumers towards Wooden Decks
Customers Seek More Functionality from Decks
Surge in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Wooden Decking
Products amid COVID-19
Home Improvement in Upbeat Mood despite Labor Crunch & Inflated
Material Prices
Commercial Sector Demonstrates Growing Preference for Wooden Decks
Investments in Hospitality & Leisure Projects to Propel Growth
in Wooden Decking Market
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry:
Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for
2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in
International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
Wooden Decks Emerge as Aesthetic & Sustainable Option for
Garden Landscaping
Rising Prominence of Green Buildings Concept: Positive
Implications for the Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Green Building Materials Market Size (in US$
Billion) for 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Wood Decking for Direct Sunlight Exposure
Deck Waterproofing: Key Challenges Facing the Industry
Natural Wood Decks Face Growing Competition from Composite
Decking Products
Composite Decking Emerges as a Good Alternative to Wood Decks
Advantages and Disadvantages of Composite and Wood Decking
Composite Decking Makers Set Focus on Chipping Away Wood Sales
with Better Options
Rising Lumber Prices Contributes to Growing Popularity of
Composite Decking
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Wooden Decking Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pressure-Treated Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Pressure-Treated Wood by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure-Treated Wood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Redwood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Redwood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Redwood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cedar Wood by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Cedar Wood by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Cedar Wood by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Wood Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Wood Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wood Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Repairs & Remodeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Repairs & Remodeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Repairs & Remodeling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New
Decks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for New Decks by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for New Decks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Non-residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives
EXHIBIT 14: Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US:
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood for 2022
(E)
COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Residential & Commercial Activity
EXHIBIT 15: Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type
for Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Apr 2020-Feb
2022)
EXHIBIT 16: US Construction Value (in US$ Million) for
Residential and Non-Residential Sectors for Feb-2021 to Feb-
2022
Market Analytics
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar
Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New
Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Application -
Residential and Non-residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other
Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Wooden Decking Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other
Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other
Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other
Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Wood Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar
Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood Type -
Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New
Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wooden
Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Application -
Residential and Non-residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Wood Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood,
Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Pressure-Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other
Wood Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by Wood
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure-Treated
Wood, Redwood, Cedar Wood and Other Wood Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and
New Decks - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wooden Decking by
Construction Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Repairs & Remodeling and New Decks for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Wooden Decking by Application - Residential and Non-residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Wooden Decking by
Application - Residential and Non-residential Markets -
