Global Woodworking Machinery Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Woodworking Machinery estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030. Lathe, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planer segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Woodworking Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)
- Andritz AG
- Biesse SpA
- Durr AG
- Gala Gar SL
- Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.
- IMA Schelling Group GmbH
- Jji Kae Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Makita Corporation
- Makor Srl
- Metabowerke GmbH
- Michael Weinig AG
- Minda Industrieanlagen GmbH (MINDA Group)
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SCM Group S.p.A.
- Sorma Group
- VOLLMER WERKE Maschinenfabrik GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increasing Demand for Wooden Furniture and Sustainable
Construction Provides the Provides the Cornerstone for the
Growth of Woodworking Machinery
Global Economic Update
World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on
Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023
Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?
Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation
Puzzle Should Continue
War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price
Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest
Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the
Years 2019 Through 2024
Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth
in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest
Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020
Through 2024
Review of Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Woodworking Machinery
As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture
Sales Take a Hit
Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Impact
Growth in Woodworking Machinery Market
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2020-2028
Construction Industry Outlook in 2023
United States Housing Units Starts: 2016-2022 (Housing Units in
Thousands)
Woodworking Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2023 (E)
Woodworking Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2022E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
Woodworking Machinery: A Prelude
Types of Woodworking Machinery
Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth
China?s Woodworking Machinery Landscape
Onshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
Leading Exporters of Wood Working Machinery: 2022
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wood Working Machinery Maintains Growth as Wooden Furniture
Continues to Hold Prominence among Customers
Global Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for 2023
Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market
Environmental Responsibility Creates Niche, but Expanding
Demand for Eco-friendly Furniture, Benefitting the Demand for
Woodworking Machinery
Types of Woods Used in Furniture Manufacture and their Features
Woodworking Becomes a More Sophisticated Business with the
Advent of Innovative Machinery and Advanced Technologies
Robotics and Automation Technology Address New Challenges
Confronting Wood Manufacturers
Smartphones and Apps Making Woodworking Business Easier
Wood Working Industry Witnesses Increasing Prominence CNC
Machining
Versatile Multi-axis CNC Machines Experience a Notable Uptick
in Demand
Major Trends Shaping the Global Woodworking Industry
Improved Construction Activity Drive Demand for Woodworking
Machinery
Rise in Demand for Engineered Wood in Construction to Benefit
Demand for Woodworking Machinery
Rise in Demand for Prefabricated Wood Houses to Support Growth
Global Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Billion: 20202-2025
Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivalled
Aesthetic Appeal of Wood
Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Type Type % Share
Increased Focus on Sustainability to Drive Prospects for
Woodworking Machinery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
