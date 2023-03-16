ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Woodworking Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817831/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Woodworking Machinery Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Woodworking Machinery estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2022-2030. Lathe, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planer segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Woodworking Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured)

- Andritz AG

- Biesse SpA

- Durr AG

- Gala Gar SL

- Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd.

- IMA Schelling Group GmbH

- Jji Kae Enterprise Co., Ltd.

- Makita Corporation

- Makor Srl

- Metabowerke GmbH

- Michael Weinig AG

- Minda Industrieanlagen GmbH (MINDA Group)

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- SCM Group S.p.A.

- Sorma Group

- VOLLMER WERKE Maschinenfabrik GmbH





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817831/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Increasing Demand for Wooden Furniture and Sustainable

Construction Provides the Provides the Cornerstone for the

Growth of Woodworking Machinery

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on

Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: ?Gloomy Outlook for 2023

Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions?

Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation

Puzzle Should Continue

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price

Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest

Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the

Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth

in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest

Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020

Through 2024

Review of Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Woodworking Machinery

As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture

Sales Take a Hit

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Impact

Growth in Woodworking Machinery Market

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2020-2028

Construction Industry Outlook in 2023

United States Housing Units Starts: 2016-2022 (Housing Units in

Thousands)

Woodworking Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2023 (E)

Woodworking Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Woodworking Machinery: A Prelude

Types of Woodworking Machinery

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

China?s Woodworking Machinery Landscape

Onshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Leading Exporters of Wood Working Machinery: 2022

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood Working Machinery Maintains Growth as Wooden Furniture

Continues to Hold Prominence among Customers

Global Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for 2023

Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market

Environmental Responsibility Creates Niche, but Expanding

Demand for Eco-friendly Furniture, Benefitting the Demand for

Woodworking Machinery

Types of Woods Used in Furniture Manufacture and their Features

Woodworking Becomes a More Sophisticated Business with the

Advent of Innovative Machinery and Advanced Technologies

Robotics and Automation Technology Address New Challenges

Confronting Wood Manufacturers

Smartphones and Apps Making Woodworking Business Easier

Wood Working Industry Witnesses Increasing Prominence CNC

Machining

Versatile Multi-axis CNC Machines Experience a Notable Uptick

in Demand

Major Trends Shaping the Global Woodworking Industry

Improved Construction Activity Drive Demand for Woodworking

Machinery

Rise in Demand for Engineered Wood in Construction to Benefit

Demand for Woodworking Machinery

Rise in Demand for Prefabricated Wood Houses to Support Growth

Global Prefabricated Buildings Market in US$ Billion: 20202-2025

Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivalled

Aesthetic Appeal of Wood

Global Flooring Market by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Sales by Type Type % Share

Increased Focus on Sustainability to Drive Prospects for

Woodworking Machinery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Woodworking Machinery Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lathe

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Lathe by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Lathe by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Planer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Planer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Planer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Saw

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Saw by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Saw by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Woodworking Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lathe,

Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Woodworking Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Woodworking Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Woodworking Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lathe,

Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Woodworking

Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture,

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Woodworking

Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Woodworking Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Woodworking Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Woodworking

Machinery by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw

and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Woodworking

Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture,

Construction and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Woodworking

Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery

by Application - Furniture, Construction and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking

Machinery by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Furniture, Construction and Other Applications for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Woodworking Machinery by

Product Type - Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Woodworking Machinery

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Lathe, Planer, Saw and Other Product Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Woodworking Machinery by Application - Furniture, Construction



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817831/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



