U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,611.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,846.25
    -35.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.49
    +1.19 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -3.30 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.86
    -1.14 (-5.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8600
    +0.2440 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,607.91
    +1,343.76 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.39
    +24.63 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.19
    +3.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Global Workers Compensation Insurance Market Procurement Intelligence Report to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 42 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Workers Compensation Insurance Sourcing and Procurement Market Report
Workers Compensation Insurance Sourcing and Procurement Market Report

The Workers Compensation Insurance market is growing at a CAGR of 3.65% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Workers Compensation Insurance sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Workers Compensation Insurance market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Workers Compensation Insurance pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/workers-compensation-insurance-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

Identify favorable opportunities in Workers Compensation Insurance TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Some of the top Workers Compensation Insurance suppliers listed in this report:

This Workers Compensation Insurance procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • MetLife Inc.

  • Munich Re

  • AXA Group

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workers-compensation-insurance-market-procurement-intelligence-report-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-42-billion--spendedge-301395203.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • TSMC Posts Record Sales as Auto, iPhone Demand Fuel Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s quarterly sales jumped to a record, underscoring how the world’s largest contract chipmaker is benefiting from an ongoing shortage in the silicon that power everything from cars to smartphones. Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Thre

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Investing in These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Say Analysts

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? When first approaching this task, investors will often turn to names during or on the heels of an impressive rally. However, Wall Street analysts note that this isn’t always the best move. Instead, the Street’s sea

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Jeff Bezos' big Indonesian investment is off-limits to you — buy these 3 stocks instead

    You can't buy Jeff Bezos' newest investment. But here are three alternatives.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting Up To 800% Growth In Q3

    GOOGL stock, TaskUs and Crocs among 24 of today's fastest-growing stocks as market looks to rebound.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • 3 Lightning-Quick Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,334% to 22,562% in 3 Years

    Growth stocks have dominated the investing landscape since the end of the Great Recession in 2009 -- and with good reason. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have rolled out the red carpet for fast-growing companies to borrow at will. Based on their 2020 sales, the following three lightning-quick growth stocks are expected by Wall Street to deliver sales increases ranging from a low of 1,334% to a high of 22,562% by 2023.

  • Biden administration wants IRS to monitor people’s bank accounts more closely — will it catch tax cheats, or invade privacy?

    A Biden administration proposal calls for banks to report aggregated 'inflows' and 'outflows' above $600