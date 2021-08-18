U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,436.75
    -6.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,187.00
    -72.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,980.50
    -17.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,170.50
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.83
    +0.24 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.08
    +1.96 (+12.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6050
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,088.14
    -1,175.72 (-2.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.45
    -56.91 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.18
    -25.93 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Global Workplace Stress Management Market Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service; By Activity; By Delivery Mode; By End-Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global workplace stress management market size is expected to reach USD 15.06 billion by 2028

The stress management segment accounted for the largest revenue share, in 2020. Such a high is owing to rising cases of tension-related disorders among employees. According to the report published by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), in 2018, tension is one of the leading factors in the employee's long-term absence and more than 37 percent of the respondents have reported a surge in the workplace stress in a year.

Moreover, according to the research done by the Capita Employee Benefits, in 2016, more than 75 percent of the working professional in the UK were stated as stressed and around 44 percent of the employees reported job losses due to high workload, and subsequent tensions.

However, the yoga & meditation segment is projected to witness the fastest market growth rate over the workplace stress management study period. This market growth is attributed to the adoption of yoga and meditation among employees to relieve tension. Moreover, companies across the globe are promoting yoga activities during office hours to promote a healthy life and promote positive working culture.

Asia Pacific market is projected to witness a lucrative market growth over the workplace stress management study period. The rising service sector employing a huge number of individuals and awareness among employees about toxic work culture are the prominent factors that contributed to the segment's market growth in workplace stress management.

Moreover, recent favorable government initiatives to reduce high work pressure jobs also contributing to the region's market growth of workplace stress management.

Major market participants include:

  • Fitbit

  • ComPsych

  • Marino Wellness

  • ActiveHealth Management

  • Truworth Wellness

  • Wellsource Inc.

  • CuraLinc Healthcare

  • Wellness Corporate Solutions (WCS)

  • Central Corporate Wellness

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology
3.1. Overview
3.2. Data Services

4. Workplace Stress Management Market Insights
4.1. Workplace Stress Management - Industry snapshot
4.2. Workplace Stress Management Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities
4.2.1.1. Competitive working conditions
4.2.1.2. Awareness among working professionals
4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges
4.2.2.1. Lack of proper framework
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Workplace Stress Management Market Industry trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Service
5.1. Key Findings
5.2. Stress Assessment
5.3. Yoga & Meditation
5.4. Resilience Training
5.5. Progress Tracking Metrics

6. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by End Use
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. Introduction
6.3. Small Scale Organizations
6.4. Medium Scale Organizations
6.5. Large Scale Organizations

7. Global Workplace Stress Management Market, by Delivery Mode
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Introduction
7.3. Individual Counselors
7.4. Personal Fitness Trainers
7.5. Meditation Specialists

8. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Activity
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Introduction
8.3. Indoor
8.4. Outdoor

9. Workplace Stress Management Market Assessment by Geography
9.1. Key findings
9.2. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Geography, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Service, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By End Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2016-2028 (USD Million)
9.3. Workplace Stress Management Market, By Activity, 2016- 2028 (USD Million)

10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis
10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions

11. Chapter 9. Company Profiles
11.1. Company Overview
11.2. Financial Performance
11.3. Product & Services Benchmarking
11.4. Recent Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hofep7


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghanistan Withdrawal Means for Defense Stocks

    Demand for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions could increase, writes Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli.

  • Analyst Report: Alibaba Group Holding Limited

    Alibaba is the world’s largest online and mobile commerce company, measured by GMV (CNY 6.6 trillion/USD 1 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 2020). It operates China’s most-visited online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). Alibaba's China commerce retail division accounted for 69% of revenue in the December 2020 quarter, with Taobao generating revenue through advertising and other merchant data services and Tmall deriving revenue from commission fees. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesales (2%), international retail/wholesale marketplaces (5%/2%), cloud computing (7%), digital media and entertainment platforms (4%), Cainiao logistics services (5%), and innovation initiatives/other (2%).

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Can My IRA Be Taken in a Lawsuit?

    Find out how your IRA can be taken in a lawsuit, including why IRAs are not fully protected like 401(k) plans and how IRA exemptions vary by state.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Oil Climbs After Four-Day Slump as Traders Look to Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as a U.S. industry report pointed to another drop in domestic crude stockpiles, which stands to offset some of the concern spurred by the spread of the delta virus variant if verified by official data.West Texas Intermediate rose 0.3% after shedding almost 4% over a four-day losing run that was the longest since March. The American Petroleum Institute reported inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, including a draw at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahom

  • Shiba Inu Tries To Settle Above The Resistance At $0.000009

    Shiba Inu attempts to gain additional upside momentum while Dogecoin moves higher.

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Why Walmart’s e-commerce growth is cooling off while Amazon is still on fire

    ﻿Throughout 2020, when the pandemic pushed shoppers online in giant numbers, Walmart’s e-commerce sales soared. The world’s largest retailer worked fast to adjust, developing software and capabilities to serve customers across its stores and digital channels that it’s now selling to other retailers. Last year, Walmart’s US e-commerce sales grew 97% (pdf) in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2019, the fastest rate on record for the world’s largest retailer.

  • America’s retirement savings system is deeply flawed—can it be fixed? Here are some ideas

    For most people, the system is too opaque, too difficult to navigate and too often failing many workers in providing economic security in their retirement years.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Analyst Report: CVS Health Corp

    CVS Health Corp. operated 9,900 retail drugstores at the end of 2020, including over 1,700 locations in Target stores. The total number of locations exceeds 10,000 when we include a leading specialty pharmacy, Long Term Care pharmacies, Infusion Centers where cancer medicines, for example, are delivered through a needle. The combined company posted 2020 revenue of $269 billion, with about half in the PBM business, 30% in Retail/Long Term Care, and 20% in Health Care Benefits. Approximately 77% of the $91 billion in Retail and long-term care revenue came from prescriptions; 23% from over-the-counter medicines, Beauty and General Merchandise. The 2019 and 2020 results include Aetna, which was acquired at the end of 2018.