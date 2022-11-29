The Global Workspace Management Software Market is expected to grow by $2293.64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Workspace Management Software Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the workspace management software market and it is poised to grow by $2293. 64 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the workspace management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased need for optimized space planning, growing interest in integrating IoT with workspace management, and the increasing number of startups and the adoption of co-working.



The workspace management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Application

• IT and telecom

• Retail and E-commerce

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in the number of strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the workspace management software market growth during the next few years. Also, changing work culture and increased use of mobile applications for workspace management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading workspace management software market vendors that include AgilQuest Corp., AppiXoft, Asure Software Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Condeco Group Ltd., FM Systems Group LLC, Fortive Corp., iOFFICE LP, Ivanti Software Inc., Matrix42 AG, MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, NFS Technology Group, Planon Shared Services BV, Ricoh Co. Ltd., Space HoldCo Inc., Vega Technology Ltd., Videlio, Yardi Systems Inc., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the workspace management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



