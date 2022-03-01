U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.30
    -66.64 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,229.36
    -663.24 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,567.55
    -183.85 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.34
    -33.75 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.90
    +10.18 (+10.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    +33.20 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.86 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0112 (-1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.1280 (-6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3322
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9060
    -0.0840 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,378.21
    +2,448.17 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.62
    +0.63 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Global Workwear Market to Reach $42.7 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Workwear - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Workwear - FEB 2022 Report
Workwear - FEB 2022 Report

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 18; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 2666
Companies: 240 - Players covered include Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL); Alexandra PLC; Alsico NV; Aramark; Carhartt, Inc.; Cherokee Uniforms, Inc.; Cintas Corporation; Dockers; Duluth Holdings Inc.; Fristads Kansas AB; HAVEP; Raymond Limited; Red Wing Shoe Company, Inc.; Simon Jersey Limited; Snickers Workwear; The Donna Karan Company LLC; Tranemo Textil AB; UniFirst Corporation; V.F. Corporation; Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Company; Wolverine World Wide, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Apparel, Footwear); Application (Chemical, Power, Biological, Food & Beverage, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Workwear Market to Reach $42.7 Billion by 2026
Workwear refers to any type of clothing that is paid for and issued by an employer to an employee for use during work hours. Well-designed and comfortable workwear is capable of improving the productivity of the employees. The primary reason for issuing workwear is ensuring safety of the worker while simultaneously providing an employee with a corporate image or identity. Workwear is also deemed as an exceptional tool for advertising, and several employers opt in favor of issuing workwear to staff as a marketing tactic. In certain cases, workwear protects clothing worn by workers against weather conditions or soiling. However, workwear is not regarded as personal protective equipment (PPE), thereby not covering under its meaning high-visibility clothing, weather and wind-protected clothing for workers. The workwear market is composed of three distinct segments - General Workwear, Corporate Workwear, and Uniforms.

Irrespective of the economic performance of a country, workwear is a necessary apparel required by employees of any organization for appropriately performing their daily tasks. Image wear, also known as career wear or corporate wear represents the most attractive segment of the workwear market where employees wear one or more clothing item that best reflects and enhance their company's image and offer marketing and branding benefits. Workwear primarily comprises General Workwear (including both while collar and blue collar employees); Corporate Workwear (image wear, career wear, and corporate clothing), and Uniforms (public sector employee clothing such as military, fire fighters, and police). Key workwear trends evolving across the world include the growing prominence of the athleisure workwear offering versatility, comfort, durability, and performance; emphasis on fashion and style with manufacturers offering trendier silhouettes and varied colors in workwear; rising focus on women workwear with more comfortable, performance driven, protective, and fitter workwear being designed for women utility and office workers; and expanding e-commerce network with distributors as well as manufacturers increasing their online retail presence owing to massive proliferation of the Internet.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Workwear estimated at US$35.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$42.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Footwear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Workwear market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026
The Workwear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Healthy growth is projected for the market in the coming years driven by the huge population base of 20-35 years age group millennials worldwide, the major buyer category for almost all types of workwear. Rising employment of female workforce and young professionals and the transformation of workwear, particularly corporate wear, from conventional business suits to casual corporate wear are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Other important factors promoting market penetration include rising popularity of organic workwear and the growing role of Internet and social media in influencing decision making. In addition, the significant role of safety, comfort and functionality in workwear selection is anticipated to continue driving manufacturers to focus on fabric innovation. Recent workwear innovations poised to benefit market prospects include smart apparel in uniforms, wearable technologies in workwear, and stretch fabrics, organic fabrics, anti-microbial fabrics, and fabrics with moisture management, fire-resistance, stain-free and anti-creasing properties. The workwear market globally is also expected to gain momentum from the expansion of the foodservice industry, steady growth registered by the healthcare and social care sector, and resurgence of the construction industry along with generation of new employment opportunities in these sectors. While workwear have witnessed a noticeable evolution in the following centuries in terms of functionality, looks, designs and fabric, the requirement remains intact. Today, dress or uniform codes for workspaces and other environments are unwritten, and are generally accepted as a primary element of human appearance. Over the last decade, workwear has emerged as a vivacious industry that represents a promising and huge market.

By Application, Food & Beverage Segment to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2026
Global market for Food & Beverage (Application) segment is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in 2022, and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.0% over the analysis period. The United States constitutes the largest regional market for Food & Beverage segment, accounting for 39.6% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$668 Million by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-workwear-market-to-reach-42-7-billion-by-2026--301491333.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings As Gaming Sales Slow

    SE stock fell Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$47.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of C$47,466,250, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$6,191,250. The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and the Units wer

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • British Gas owner abandons Russia as all Nord Stream 2 staff sacked - live updates

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Novavax Expects At Least $4 Billion In Covid Vaccine Sales This Year; Shares Pop

    Novavax's highly anticipated Covid vaccine lagged sales expectations in its first quarter on the market, but NVAX stock reversed on Tuesday.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Energy Transfer's stock gains after deal to sell majority stake in Energy Transfer Canada

    Shares of Energy Transfer L.P. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of natural gas pipeline transportation services said it agreed to sell its 51% stake in Energy Transfer Canada ULC for C$1.6 billion ($1.3 billion) to a joint venture which includes Pembina Pipeline Corp. and funds managed by KKR & Co. Inc. . Energy Transfer said it expects the deal to close by the third quarter of 2022. The company expects the stake sale to result in cash proceeds of C$340 million ($270 mi

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.