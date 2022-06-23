The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increase in traumatic injuries, increased in number of surgical wounds and increased spendings on traumatic wound management. On the other hand, challenges associated with wound care product validation and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period

The wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products.In 2021, the advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market.



Increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical wounds are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.



The diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by wound type, during the forecast period

The wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds based on wound type.In 2021, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market.



Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of diabetes and other health conditions are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.



Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share

Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users.In 2021, the home care settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



This can be attributed to the increasing focus on surgical wounds.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market

The global wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Rising focus on decreasing the surgical wounds and increased focus on traumatic wound management are driving the growth of the wound care market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• 3M Company (US)

• Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

• Cardinal Health (US)

• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• Baxter International, Inc. (US)

• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)

• Convatec Group (UK)

• Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

• Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

• Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)

• MiMedx Group, Inc. (US)

• Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation (US)

• Bioventus (US)

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)

• Ethicon, Inc. (US)

• DeRoyal Industries (US)

• Kerecis (Iceland)

• Acell (US)

• Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Medela Ag (Switzerland)

• Talley Group (UK)

• Welcare Industries SPA (Italy)

• Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• Pensar Medical (US)

• Haromed BVBA (Belgium)

• DermaRite Industries LLC (US)

• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)

• Advancis Medical LLC (UK)

• Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global wound care market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as products, wound type , end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wound care market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

