U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.50
    -12.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,318.00
    -153.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,563.50
    -2.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.50
    -8.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.62
    -1.57 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0521
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.57
    -0.62 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2187
    -0.0075 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5860
    -0.5540 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    +399.11 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.64
    -57.58 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 27.2 billion by 2027 from USD 20.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by factors such as increase in traumatic injuries, increased in number of surgical wounds and increased spendings on traumatic wound management. On the other hand, challenges associated with wound care product validation and shortage of skilled professionals are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wound Care Market by Product, Wound, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090302/?utm_source=GNW


The advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by product, during the forecast period
The wound care market is segmented into advanced wound care products, surgical wound care products and traditional wound care products.In 2021, the advanced wound care products segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market.

Increasing incidence of traumatic and surgical wounds are major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market, by wound type, during the forecast period
The wound care market is segmented into surgical & traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers and burns & other wounds based on wound type.In 2021, the diabetic foot ulcers segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the wound care market.

Rising technological advancements In the development of cancer biomarkers and increasing incidence of diabetes and other health conditions are major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest share
Based on end users, the wound care market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, long-term patient care, home care settings and other end users.In 2021, the home care settings segment accounted for the highest CAGR.

This can be attributed to the increasing focus on surgical wounds.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in wound care market
The global wound care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Rising focus on decreasing the surgical wounds and increased focus on traumatic wound management are driving the growth of the wound care market in this region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%
• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%
• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• 3M Company (US)
• Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)
• Cardinal Health (US)
• Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
• Baxter International, Inc. (US)
• Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
• Convatec Group (UK)
• Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)
• Coloplast A/S (Denmark)
• Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)
• MiMedx Group, Inc. (US)
• Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation (US)
• Bioventus (US)
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US)
• Ethicon, Inc. (US)
• DeRoyal Industries (US)
• Kerecis (Iceland)
• Acell (US)
• Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
• Medela Ag (Switzerland)
• Talley Group (UK)
• Welcare Industries SPA (Italy)
• Wuhan VSD Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China)
• Pensar Medical (US)
• Haromed BVBA (Belgium)
• DermaRite Industries LLC (US)
• Medline Industries, Inc. (US)
• Advancis Medical LLC (UK)
• Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the global wound care market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as products, wound type , end user and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall wound care market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05090302/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla’s New Factories Are ‘Gigantic Money Furnaces’

    Elon Musk said Tesla’s factories in Germany and Texas are losing billions of dollars as supply-chain snags and battery-cell manufacturing hurdles limit production. Output at the company’s Shanghai plant also took a hit during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown. Photo: Patrick Fallon/Reuters

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible“

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a Dubai subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft La

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.