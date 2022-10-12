U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,626.50
    +27.25 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,444.00
    +178.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,946.50
    +101.50 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,713.00
    +16.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.50
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.60
    -9.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    -0.27 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9713
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.24
    +0.79 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1066
    +0.0090 (+0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3800
    +0.5810 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.91
    +107.03 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.55
    +4.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.85
    +18.62 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Global Wound Care Market Report to 2028 - Players Include 3M, ConvaTech, Cardinal Health and Medtronic Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market, By Product, By End-use, By Type, and Region Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wound care market size is expected to reach USD 32.02 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period, according to latest report. The surge in the number of surgical procedures is a major factor that is projected to fuel the growth of the wound care market.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2016, there were approximately 48 million surgical procedures performed in the U.S., which is expected to grow in the coming years. Moreover, rise in geriatric population and increase in the number of road accidents are other factors projected to fuel the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations related to reimbursement and product approvals are expected to restrain the growth of the wound care market.

According to data published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, in 2018, it was estimated that 5.7 million patients were suffering from chronic wounds in the United States. The number of patients is expected to grow to 7.2 million by 2025.

Technological advancement in the field of wound care, rising geriatric population and increasing number of road accidents are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Also, the increasing number of diabetic patients is also fueling the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally, an estimated 422 million people have diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for more than 90% of all cases. The prevalence of diabetes has been rising steadily over the past three decades. In 2015, WHO estimated that 8.5% of all adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes. This figure represents an increase from 4.7% in 1980.

The number of people with diabetes is expected to rise to 629 million by 2045. This increase is largely due to population growth and aging, but also because of the rising prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The number of people with type 2 diabetes is expected to increase from 415 million in 2015 to 742 million by 2045, with the majority living in low- and middle-income countries.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

  • By product, surgical wound care products segment revenue is expected grow at significant rate over the forecast period due to their growing demand in hospital surgical wards and trauma centers for the management of surgical site infections (SSIs).

  • On the basis of distribution channel, online sales channels are projected to grow at highest rate over the forecast period. Online sales platforms offer an easy way to purchase wound care products, which is expected to drive segment growth. Increasing adoption of smart devices and e-commerce platforms has resulted in the migration of customers toward online shopping.

  • By end-use, home care settings segment revenue is expected grow at significant rate over the forecast period due to rising number of patients opting for self-care at home. According to National Institute on Aging, around 95% of seniors prefer receiving care at their homes as compared to nursing homes & hospitals. Increasing government initiatives to reduce the cost associated with health care is expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period

  • According to WHO, globally, the number of people aged 60 years or over is projected to grow from 901 million in 2015 to 2 billion in 2050. In 2015, around 60% of the world's older population lived in Asia (587 million), 22% in Africa (198 million), 10% in Latin America and the Caribbean (93 million), 9% in Europe (86 million), and 1% in Northern America (35 million). The number of people aged 80 years or over is projected to triple by 2050, reaching 1.4 billion.

  • Wound care market revenue in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgical procedures and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the availability of a large number of products in the market and the increasing number of hospitals are expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific wound care market.

  • Some of the major companies included in the global market report include Smith & Nephew PLC, 3M, ConvaTech Inc., Cardinal Health, Coloplast A/S, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medtronic, Paul Hartmann AG, BSN Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Wound Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Wound Care Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis
4.2.2.1. Rise in the number of accidents
4.2.2.2. Increase in the incidences of chronic disorders
4.2.2.3. Increasing geriatric population
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Strict policies for manufacturing of products
4.2.3.2. High cost of modern wound care products
4.3. Technological Insight
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. ETOP Analysis
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.8. Price trend Analysis
4.9. Customer Mapping
4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Wound Care Market By Product Insights & Trends
5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
5.2. Advanced Wound Dressing
5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.3. Foam Dressings
5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.4. Hydrocolloid Dressings
5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.5. Film Dressings
5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.6. Alginate Dressings
5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.7. Hydrogel Dressings
5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.8. Collagen Dressings
5.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.2.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
5.3. Surgical Wound Care Products
5.4. Traditional Wound Care Products
5.5. Wound Therapy Devices

Chapter 6. Wound Care Market By End-use Insights & Trends
6.1. End-use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
6.2. Hospitals
6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3. Clinics
6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.4. Long-term Care Settings
6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.5. Home Care Settings
6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.6. Others
6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Wound Care Market By Type Insights & Trends
7.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028
7.2. Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.3. Diabetic Foot Ulcers
7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.4. Pressure Ulcers
7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.5. Venous Leg Ulcers
7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.6. Burn Wounds
7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.7. Others
7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)
7.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Wound Care Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis
9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4. Market Positioning
9.5. Strategy Benchmarking
9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1. Smith & Nephew PLC
10.1.1. Company Overview
10.1.2. Financial Performance
10.1.3. Product Insights
10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.2. 3M
10.2.1. Company Overview
10.2.2. Financial Performance
10.2.3. Product Insights
10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.3. ConvaTech Inc.
10.3.1. Company Overview
10.3.2. Financial Performance
10.3.3. Product Insights
10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4. Cardinal Health
10.4.1. Company Overview
10.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3. Product Insights
10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.5. Coloplast A/S
10.5.1. Company Overview
10.5.2. Financial Performance
10.5.3. Product Insights
10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.6. Molnlycke Health Care AB
10.6.1. Company Overview
10.6.2. Financial Performance
10.6.3. Product Insights
10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.7. Medtronic
10.7.1. Company Overview
10.7.2. Financial Performance
10.7.3. Product Insights
10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.8. Paul Hartmann AG
10.8.1. Company Overview
10.8.2. Financial Performance
10.8.3. Product Insights
10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.9. BSN Medical
10.9.1. Company Overview
10.9.2. Financial Performance
10.9.3. Product Insights
10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.10. Integra LifeSciences Corporation
10.10.1. Company Overview
10.10.2. Financial Performance
10.10.3. Product Insights
10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.11. Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
10.11.1. Company Overview
10.11.2. Financial Performance
10.11.3. Product Insights
10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3b9jn9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy to Cash In as Crude Tops $90 a Barrel

    Several oil companies enable investors to immediately cash in on higher oil prices because of their unique capital return strategies. Three of the top oil stocks to buy to cash in on the prospect of higher crude oil prices are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD). ConocoPhillips launched a unique three-tiered capital return program this year, allowing it to send additional money back to shareholders depending on oil prices.

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official:

  • Crypto firm 21Shares lists bitcoin ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

    Crypto investment products firm 21.co said on Wednesday its subsidiary 21Shares AG has listed a bitcoin exchange-traded product on Nasdaq Dubai, making it the Middle East's first physically-backed bitcoin ETP. Dubai has ambitions to become a global cryptocurrency hub and has attracted big industry players to set up shop like Binance, which went on a UAE hiring spree this year and is helping to shape the Middle East commercial hub's virtual assets regulations. Following the Dubai listing, 21Shares has 46 listed products in seven countries, 21.co added.

  • General Electric to file registration statement for health unit spin-off

    General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday said it is filing a registration statement for the planned spin-off of its healthcare unit, part of the industrial giant’s effort to split into three separate public companies. Larry Culp, in a statement, said the move would give the segment, GE HealthCare, “greater focus and flexibility to serve its customers and invest in growth, and this filing is an important step on that journey.” The new, standalone segment will offer products such as X-ray and other imaging technology, ultrasound devices, diagnostic tools and other products for patient monitoring.

  • Five9 Gets Punched in the Gut

    Five9 FIVN is a leading provider of cloud contact center software. On Monday the company's CEO resigned to take another job and on Tuesday a major sell firm cut its fundamental rating of the stock to equal-weight.

  • Oil steady on tight supply, but dollar weighs

    (Reuters) -Oil futures recouped some losses on Wednesday, recovering from a 2% slide in the previous session, supported by supply concerns stemming from last week's OPEC+ cut to its production target, though a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment. Brent crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $94.65 a barrel by 0920 GMT after touching a session low of $93.33. "There are two dominant forces in the oil market at the moment; the economic outlook being the primary downside risk and OPEC+ the upside," said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam.

  • Winter is coming for Europe’s auto industry, which faces an output fall of one million due to supply energy woes

    European auto makers are facing a tough winter and 2023 as the energy crisis seeps into production capacity - it could result in a output loss of one million cars per quarter.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as Search advertising business holds up.

  • Russian aluminium producer Rusal reshuffles sales team

    Russia's Rusal has reshuffled its sales team, the giant aluminium producer said on Tuesday, signalling the intensifying fight to keep its sales book solid despite the effect of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow. Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, has not been hit directly by the sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent thousands of troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. However, some consumers said last month they would not buy Rusal's aluminium for 2023, and the London Metal Exchange launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium from being traded in its system.

  • Mexico Begins Secretive Annual Oil Hedge to Lock in 2023 Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico has begun its massive annual oil-hedging program, which typically draws Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and seeks to lock in crude revenues.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalThe nation is taking on

  • General Motors Charts Are Steering Down a Bearish Course

    General Motors current path is a bearish one. Let's check the charts. In this bar chart of GM, below, prices are just a fraction away from setting a new 52-week low. Prices are probing the June-July extreme lows.

  • Asian Chip Stocks Fall on U.S. Curbs of Tech Exports to China

    TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix declined as investors expressed fear about broad ramifications on the sector from new U.S. restrictions on exporting chips and related equipment to China.

  • ExxonMobil Is Considering a Big Splash to Enhance Its Low Carbon Ambitions

    Shares of the oil company focused on utilizing carbon dioxide have spiked more than 60% from their bottom in late July, fueled by acquisition speculation and higher oil prices. According to a recent Bloomberg report, oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is among the interested bidders. Here's a look at why Exxon is exploring an acquisition of Denbury.

  • Buick applies the GS treatment to an electric Electra

    Earlier this month, GM filed an application with the United States Patent office for the Electra GS nameplate.

  • Europe’s energy crisis sets its sights on another victim: Car manufacturing

    After years of supply-chain disruptions, Europe’s auto industry is preparing for its latest crisis: High energy costs.

  • Nissan Sells Russian Assets To State

    Nissan Motor Co Ltd's (OTC: NSANY) Russia assets would be transferred to state ownership. The sale will transfer all Nissan operations in Russia under the Nissan Manufacturing Russia LLC (NMGR) legal entity to NAMI for future passenger vehicle projects. The transfer covers Nissan's manufacturing and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg, and Sales & Marketing center in Moscow, which will operate under a new name. Nissan will take a one-off impact of approximately 100 billion yen from this exit. Meanw