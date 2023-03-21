Global Wound Debridement Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wound Debridement Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Purchase (Prescription, Over The Counter and Others), By Product, By Method, By Wound Type, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wound Debridement Market size is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Wound debridement is defined as the removal of damaged, dead, and infected tissue that has thickened, deformed to callus, or is nonviable. The removal of such tissues is necessary for increasing the healing capabilities of remaining healthy tissues. The main objective of wound debridement is to successfully remove all of the dead and damaged tissue from the wound bed.



This process of tissue removal can also be used to remove bioburden, biofilm, and senescent cells and needs to be conducted at each encounter. In the debridement process, a wound management process that is more than a decade old, the chronic wound bed is prepared to facilitate re-epithelialization.



In general, four steps in the order of DIME are followed for better preparation of the wound bed. The acronym DIME stands for Debridement of dead tissues, management of Infection and Inflammation, Moisture control, Epithelialization and Environmental assessment. These four steps of DIME are a well-recognized approach to chronic wound management from which a better comprehensive pathway can be started to facilitate wound resolution.



Debridement is an essential part of wound bed preparation for re-epithelialization. The removal of devitalized tissue, in particular, the necrotic tissues, is necessary as such tissues become a significant nutrient source for bacteria. The growth of bacteria at the wound site hinders the healing process.

Additionally, devitalized tissue also disrupts re-epithelialization by posing as a physical barrier for it, thereby preventing the direct contact of applied topical compounds with the wound bed.



Granulation tissue formation, angiogenesis, normal extracellular matrix, and epidermal resurfacing formations are also prevented by the necrotic tissue. Furthermore, necrotic tissue also contains the accurate assessment of the wound's severity and extent and may mask any underlying infections.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had a negative impact on the entire world and the wound debridement market, with effects more pronounced in the healthcare sectors in emerging and underdeveloped nations. The forced cancellation of numerous medical treatments, including surgery, resulted in most hospitals reaching their maximum capacities. For local manufacturers, the pandemic opened up a wide range of prospects.

However, significant businesses" supply chains continued to be impacted as a result of the limitations on transportation at international borders. In addition, medical supplies used in wound debridement were available in limited supply due to the increase in cases. This prompted many regional manufacturers to expand production to keep up with demand.



Market Growth Factors

Rising Research And Development Activities



The focus of many manufacturers is shifting to incorporate advanced technologies in the various processes and devices involved in wound debridement procedures.

This has increased the number of investments in the R&D of innovative materials and methods. As a result, numerous advanced therapies have been developed that aim to provide better effects than the current most used therapies like negative pressure therapies and bioengineered & biological therapies.

Hence, such R&D activities increase the number of options available for treatment and, therefore, provide lucrative growth opportunities for the wound debridement market.



Growing Proportion Of The Diabetic Population Throughout The World



According to studies conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there are approximately 537 million people suffering from diabetes.

The studies by WHO also stated that the age of diabetes' onset has shifted to the 45 - 64 age bracket, putting individuals in this age group at a higher risk of getting diabetes and chronic wounds. Additionally, the current statistics highlight that by the year 2030, developing countries will have a higher number of diabetics than developed nations.



Market Restraining Factors

High Costs Of Surgical Debridement Devices



The high cost of surgical and enzymatic debridement equipment decreases the accessibility of these devices for many low and middle-income nations.

In addition, since developing economies have a higher incidence rate of road accidents and injuries, they need more wound management products and devices. But surgical and enzymatic wound debridement interventions have become expensive for many individuals. Additionally, less use of wound debridement devices takes place because of difficulties due to the rising cost of healthcare.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

3M Company

Coloplast Group

Medline Industries, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Medtronic PLC

ConvaTec Group PLC

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences, Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

Baxter International, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)



Chapter 4. Global Wound Debridement Market by Mode of Purchase

4.1 Global Prescription Market by Region

4.2 Global Over The Counter Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Wound Debridement Market by Product

5.1 Global Medical Gauzes Market by Region

5.2 Global Gels Market by Region

5.3 Global Surgical Devices Market by Region

5.4 Global Ultrasonic Devices Market by Region

5.5 Global Ointments & Creams Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Wound Debridement Market by Method

6.1 Global Surgical Market by Region

6.2 Global Autolytic Market by Region

6.3 Global Enzymatic Market by Region

6.4 Global Mechanical Market by Region

6.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Wound Debridement Market by Wound Type

7.1 Global Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market by Region

7.2 Global Pressure Ulcers Market by Region

7.3 Global Burn Wounds Market by Region

7.4 Global Venous Leg Ulcers & Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Wound Debridement Market by End-use

8.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

8.2 Global Homecare Market by Region

8.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Wound Debridement Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles



