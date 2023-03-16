NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN

Global Wound Debridement Products Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Wound Debridement Products estimated at US$972.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 7.5% over the period 2022-2030. Enzymatic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$774.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Surgical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Story continues

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $265 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

The Wound Debridement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$265 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$412.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc.

- Coloplast

- Derma Sciences Inc.

- DeRoyal Industries Inc.

- Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

- MediWound Ltd.

- Medline Industries Inc.

- Misonix Inc.

- Smith & Nephew Plc.

- Welcare Industries SpA

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Wound Debridement - Market Overview

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

Leading Players in the Global Wound Debridement Products Market

by Segment

Chronic Wounds and Healthcare Burden

Chronic Wounds Statistics

Prevalence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Growing Incidence of Hard-to-Heal Wounds, and Increased Wound

Care Costs Drive Debridement Products Market

Diabetic Foot Ulcers - An Critical Area for Wound Debridement

Products

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on

Treatment Solutions

Maintenance Debridement Sustains Adoption of Debridement

Products/Techniques

Wound Debridement Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Derma Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH (Germany)

Misonix, Inc. (USA)

MediWound Ltd. (Israel)

Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Soering GmbH (Germany)

Welcare Industries SpA (Italy)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Santyl - The Leading Enzymatic Debridement Agent

Monofilament Polyester Fibre Pads Buoy Growth in Mechanical

Debridement Market

Hydrosurgery Emerges as a Safe and Cost Effective Method

Micro Water Jet Technology (MWT) - Highly Efficient Means of

Debridement

Robotic MWT

Ultrasound Emerges as a Viable Option to Promote Improved Wound

Healing

SonicOne® for Ultrasonic Debridement

Honey as a Debridement Agent Gains Prominence

Larvae Therapy Re-Emerges as an Effective Debridement Technology

Plasma-Mediated Bipolar Radio Frequency Ablation Demonstrates

Selective Ablation

CPI Wound Therapy System Enables Bedside Pressurized Irrigation

Jetox Lavage Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound

Debridement Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enzymatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Enzymatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Enzymatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Surgical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ultrasonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Autolytic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Autolytic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Autolytic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diabetic Foot Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Diabetic Foot Ulcers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Surgical & Traumatic

Wounds by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Venous Leg Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Venous Leg Ulcers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Venous Leg Ulcers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Pressure Ulcers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Burns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Burns by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Burns by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Wound Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Wound Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Wound Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Clinics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Clinics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 49: World Wound Debridement Products Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound

Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical,

Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by

Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound

Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers,

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure

Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by

Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds,

Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wound

Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products by

End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic

Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other

Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic

Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other

Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic

Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other

Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic

Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other

Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement Products

by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic,

Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical &

Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by End-user - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Wound Debridement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Product Type - Enzymatic,

Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical,

Ultrasonic, Autolytic and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enzymatic, Surgical, Mechanical, Ultrasonic, Autolytic and

Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wound Debridement Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot

Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers,

Pressure Ulcers, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical &

Traumatic Wounds, Venous Leg Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Wound Debridement

Products by Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Surgical & Traumatic Wounds, Venous

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02043303/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-wound-debridement-products-market-to-reach-1-7-billion-by-2030--301773293.html

SOURCE Reportlinker