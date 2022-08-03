U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Global Wound Dressing Market Report 2022: Dynamic R&D Landscape Leading to Increased Number of Products Launches, Approvals, and Collaboration

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Wound Dressing Market

Global Wound Dressing Market
Global Wound Dressing Market

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Dressing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Types, Applications, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wound dressings market is expected to grow from US$ 11,319.06 million in 2022 to US$ 16,248.76 million by 2028; it is likely to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The market's growth is due to the increasing number of traumatic injuries and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and related wounds. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenarios are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Wound dressing has broad applications in traumatic injuries. An increasing number of road accidents is one of the critical concerns for countries with high populations and low socioeconomic backgrounds, as road traffic injuries cause considerable economic losses. These losses mainly arise from the cost of treatment and lost productivity for those killed or disabled by their injuries. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 report, road traffic crashes cost most countries 3% of their gross domestic product (GDP).

Moreover, according to the Economic Times, India witnessed 5,54,796 road accidents in 2020. Such accidents often cause severe blood loss and other injuries and require immediate medical attention and sometimes surgical intervention to provide immediate relief to the patient. Therefore, an increase in accidents is boosting the demand for wound dressing products and is leading to a significant rise in the market.

Market Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Traumatic Injuries

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Related Wounds

Market Restraints

  • Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

Market Opportunities

  • Dynamic R&D Landscape Leading to Increased Number of Products Launches, Approvals, and Collaboration

Future Trends

  • Growing Adoption of Technological Advancements in Wound Dressings

Market Segmentation

  • Based on type, the global wound dressing market is bifurcated into the advanced and traditional wound dressing.

  • Based on application, the global wound dressing market is bifurcated into chronic and acute wounds.

  • Based on end user, the wound dressing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Wound Dressing Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Wound Dressing Market - Market Landscape

5. Wound Dressing Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Wound Dressing Market - Global Analysis

7. Wound Dressing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Type

8. Wound Dressing Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2028 - By Application

9. Global Wound Dressing Market Analysis - By End User

10. Wound Dressing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wound Dressing Market

12. Wound Dressing Market Industry Landscape

13. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Convatec Inc

  • Coloplast Corp

  • 3M

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

  • Medtronic

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

  • Smith+Nephew

  • Advancis Medical

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB.

  • Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9zekst

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


