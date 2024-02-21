Global X Appoints Goldman Sachs ETF Product Head as CEO

Stock Exchange_NYSE

Global X has appointed Ryan O'Connor as chief executive after the departure of its previous full-time CEO Luis Berruga last November.

O'Connor joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) and will replace interim CEO Thomas Park, a Global X board member and co-CEO of the US arm of parent company Mirae Asset Global Investments.

He joins having spent seven years at GSAM where he was responsible for leading all aspects of its ETF product platform.

Prior to this, O'Connor spent over a decade at State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) where he led the product and capital markets teams for SPDR ETFs.

It comes following a series of high-profile departures from Global X. The firm’s chief operating officer John Belanga left alongside Berruga in November and last week its CIO and head of finance also left the business.

Hyeon-Joo Park, founder and global strategy officer of Mirae Asset Financial Group, said: “Ryan O’Connor has a notable track record of driving growth across the ETF value chain for the world's largest asset managers.

“He is eager to bring his ETF industry experience and strategic, growth-oriented mindset to Global X, and we are excited to have him on board to help take the business to its next level."





